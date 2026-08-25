Preview: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

All square after last week's first leg, a crucial Conference League playoff between Atalanta BC and Hapoel Tel Aviv will be decided on Thursday evening.

Neither side could break the deadlock in Bergamo, so this week's winner in neutral Hungary will go through to the league phase.

Match preview

New boss Maurizio Sarri was left disappointed by Atalanta in his first competitive match, questioning his team's courage after a 0-0 draw in the home leg of their Conference League playoff.

Having grown accustomed to life in UEFA's top two competitions, the 2024 Europa League winners fell short of another top-six finish in Italy last season, amid a prolonged period of churn in the dugout.

After Gian Piero Gasperini's nine-year stay finally ended, Ivan Juric and Raffaele Palladino both came and went - with the latter at least securing European qualification.

So, Sarri stepped in to lead La Dea, and the former Napoli and Lazio coach has made an undefeated start.

After being held by Hapoel, Atalanta began their domestic campaign at the weekend, when Sassuolo visited Bergamo on Serie A's opening matchday.

Giacomo Raspadori and Nikola Krstovic were both on target as the hosts won 2-1, and Sarri will now seek a similar result in Europe.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While Atalanta entered in the playoffs - the final round before the league phase - Hapoel have already fought through two Conference League qualifiers to get this far.

After eliminating Ludogorets in the second round, they defeated GKS Katowice 3-2 on aggregate in round three, despite losing the second leg.

Hapoel finished fourth in Israel's Premier League last season, marking a successful comeback after suffering relegation in 2024, but they have yet to kick off the 2026-27 campaign.

Following their trip to Italy, Elyaniv Barda's side - who recently beat Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Toto Cup semi-finals - were given the weekend off to recover and prepare for the 'home' leg.

Set to take place in the Hungarian city of Miskolc due to UEFA sanctions, Thursday's game will decide whether their continental journey continues.

Hapoel Tel Aviv Conference League form:

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Hapoel Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

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Atalanta BC Conference League form:

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Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Summer signing Thomas Kristensen suffered an injury in the first leg, joining fellow defenders Isak Hien and Honest Ahanor on Atalanta's treatment table.

Giorgio Scalvini was also forced off with an ankle issue, but the Italy international was cleared to start against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will not return until October, but Sarri can call upon new arrival Eljif Elmas, who made a late cameo appearance at the weekend.

Either Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca will feature up front, possibly supported by Charles De Ketelaere; between them, the trio have a career tally of 31 goals in UEFA competition.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Boateng is set to spearhead Hapoel's attack; both the Ghanaian striker and Stav Turiel have scored twice in Conference League qualifying so far.

The latter - recently linked with a move to Atalanta's league rivals Lecce - missed last week's game with a hamstring problem and remains a major doubt.

Once again, Congo international Fernand Mayembo will captain the side from central defence.

Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Tzur; Coco, Mayembo, Chico, Leidner; Kraev, Falcao; Owusu, Alkoukin, Altman; Boateng

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Samardzic; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Raspadori

We say: Hapoel Tel Aviv 0-2 Atalanta BC (Atalanta BC win 2-0 on aggregate)

A lack of match-sharpness and Sarri's new tactical demands saw Atalanta put in a below-par performance last Thursday, but they should be ready to reach another level this week.

Hapoel offered little threat during the first leg, and a clear deficit in class will see them slump out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.