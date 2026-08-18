Preview: Atalanta BC vs Hapoel Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

Starting afresh under new management, Atalanta BC return to competitive action on Thursday evening, starting their Conference League playoff against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Set to host this week's first leg, La Dea will enter at the final round before the league phase, while Hapoel have fought through two qualifying ties to get this far.

Match preview

After years of consistent overachievement - including their memorable Europa League win in 2024 - Atalanta fell short of another top-four finish in Serie A last season, which was their first following Gian Piero Gasperini's departure.

A dismal start under Ivan Juric left the Bergamaschi languishing in lower mid-table when Raffaele Palladino took charge, before steadily climbing the standings and qualifying for the Conference League.

So, only once in the past decade have they failed to reach Europe - having been a regular presence in the Champions League with Gasperini - and they can now prepare for another continental campaign.

Palladino's contract was not extended, so veteran coach Maurizio Sarri will lead La Dea this season, following his acrimonious exit from Lazio.

During pre-season, Sarri's side recorded three wins and one defeat, most recently beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike by Nicola Zalewski.

Now, ahead of Sunday's Serie A opener at home to Sassuolo, Atalanta's 'Sarri-ball' era will start in earnest.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While their hosts have become a fixture in UEFA competition, Hapoel Tel Aviv's recent experience is relatively limited.

The Reds have impressed to get this far, though, dumping out Ludogorets in the second qualifying round before beating GKS Katowice 3-2 on aggregate in round three.

Against the latter, securing a two-goal lead in the first leg was just enough to withstand last week's 2-1 loss in Poland.

To earn entry to the Conference League, Hapoel finished fourth in Israel's Premier League after their return to the top flight last term, having surprisingly suffered relegation in 2024.

On Sunday, Elyaniv Barda's men followed up qualification for the playoffs with victory over Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Toto Cup semi-finals.

Atalanta BC pre-season form:

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Hapoel Tel Aviv Conference League form:

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Hapoel Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Among the many changes Sarri is making to Atalanta's style, the ex-Napoli coach will do away with their trademark three-man defence.

New signing Thomas Kristensen must therefore compete for one of two centre-back roles on Thursday, but fellow contenders Isak Hien and Honest Ahanor will miss the first leg through injury.

Charles De Ketelaere (leg) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (knee) are also sidelined, but Ederson stayed in Bergamo after his move to Manchester United collapsed and the Brazilian should start in midfield.

Lazar Samardzic notched four goals in last season's Champions League campaign, so he could also feature behind either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca.

While the latter is favourite to lead La Dea's front line, Emmanuel Boateng is set to spearhead Hapoel's attack.

Both the Ghanaian striker and Stav Turiel have scored twice in Conference League qualifying so far, and they usually link up with Omri Altman in the final third.

Congo international Fernand Mayembo will captain the away side from central defence.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Samardzic; Zalewski, Scamacca, Raspadori

Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Tzur; Coco, Mayembo, Chico, Leidner; Kraev, Falcao; Turiel, Alkoukin, Altman; Boateng

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Hapoel Tel Aviv

Atalanta are still a work in progress under new boss Sarri, so they may not be ready to make their superiority count.

Even so, the hosts should have far too much firepower for visitors who have lost and drawn their two away qualifiers so far.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.