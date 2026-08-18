Liverpool transfer news: £100m Reds duo 'heading' for exit in huge boost to Bradley Barcola pursuit

Liverpool are reportedly 'heading' towards two significant departures before the summer transfer window closes.

Curtis Jones is wanted by Inter Milan, while Cody Gakpo is edging closer to a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The potential sales could provide manager Andoni Iraola with a significant financial boost as Liverpool push to sign Bradley Barcola.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo heading for exit door at Anfield

© Imago / HMB-Media

According to emerging reports, Liverpool could soon wave goodbye to two important members of their squad, with Inter targeting Jones and Tottenham progressing in their pursuit of Gakpo.

The Serie A side are understood to value Jones at around €35 million (£30 million), although Liverpool had previously wanted closer to £35 million. The midfielder is reportedly open to a move to Italy, while his contract situation makes a sale this summer understandable.

Gakpo's departure could be even more significant, with Tottenham said to be prepared to pay around £65 million for the Netherlands international, with Liverpool valuing him closer to £70 million.

The two exits would also appear closely connected to Liverpool's pursuit of Barcola, who remains their priority attacking target.

Liverpool sales could fund big-money Bradley Barcola swoop

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet/Icon Sport

If Liverpool can bring in around £100 million from the departures of Jones and Gakpo, it could dramatically improve their position in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola remains keen on the move to Anfield, but the biggest obstacle has consistently been PSG's enormous asking price. Liverpool have already shown a willingness to invest heavily, but they do not want to pay whatever the French champions demand.

Selling two players who are no longer guaranteed starters could therefore provide the perfect solution.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract, while Gakpo could find his opportunities reduced by Barcola's potential arrival. Turning those situations into around £100 million of transfer income would allow Liverpool to reinvest without placing the same strain on their budget.

The danger is obvious, though. Liverpool cannot afford to weaken the squad simply to finance one marquee signing.

If Iraola can replace Jones and Gakpo while landing Barcola, however, these departures could ultimately prove to be a crucial part of the Reds' summer rebuild.