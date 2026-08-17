Tottenham transfer news: £65m target 'convinced' by Roberto De Zerbi to join Spurs as asking price set

Cody Gakpo has reportedly been persuaded by Roberto De Zerbi's vision at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs boss has promised the Liverpool winger a key role in his attack, with the Dutchman now understood to be fully on board with a move to north London.

A deal could cost around £65 million, with Tottenham prepared to meet Liverpool's asking price.

Cody Gakpo convinced by Tottenham project under Roberto De Zerbi

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott, Alamy Live News

Tottenham have made significant progress in their pursuit of Gakpo after De Zerbi personally 'convinced' the Netherlands international that he would be central to his plans.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract with Liverpool last summer but endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, while the Reds' push to sign Bradley Barcola could push him further down the pecking order.

According to TEAMtalk, it is believed that De Zerbi has told Gakpo's camp that he would be an important figure in his Tottenham attack, with his ability to operate from the left or through the middle particularly appealing.

Gakpo is reportedly now fully convinced that joining Spurs would represent the right next step in his career, with personal terms also understood to have been agreed.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are willing to sell but will not allow Gakpo to leave cheaply. The Reds value him between £60 and £70 million, while a compromise package in the middle could be enough to get the deal done.

Cody Gakpo is a considerably better option than Savinho

© Imago

If Tottenham really are choosing between Gakpo and Savinho at roughly the same price, this should be a straightforward decision.

Gakpo has already proven himself at the highest level, registering 73 goal contributions in 180 appearances for Liverpool. Savinho, meanwhile, has managed just two Premier League goals since joining Manchester City.

That is not to say the Brazilian lacks potential, but Spurs need more certainty if De Zerbi is serious about transforming the attack.

Gakpo can play wide or centrally, brings Premier League experience and has already demonstrated that he can consistently contribute goals and assists. At around £65 million, he would therefore look like a far safer investment than Savinho.

If De Zerbi can convince Gakpo to make the move, Tottenham should be doing everything possible to get the deal over the line.