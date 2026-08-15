Five Premier League transfers that could be completed before the 2026-27 season begins, including £145m-rated star

The 2026-27 Premier League season is now just days away, and although there is still plenty of time to finalise transfer business before the summer window closes, clubs will be scrambling to secure their signings before the start of the new campaign.

A number of summer moves remain in various stages of negotiation, with some deals reportedly closing in on completion while others face significant obstacles before they can be confirmed.

However, one thing all these deals have in common is that the teams in question will be attempting to secure their targets ahead of the start of the new season, giving them the best chance possible to get their Premier League campaigns off to a winning start.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at five major Premier League transfers that could still be completed before the 2026-27 season gets underway.

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Liverpool's long-running pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Barcola remains complicated, but the France international continues to be one of the top targets at Anfield.

Liverpool are understood to have held preliminary talks with the back-to-back Champions League winners regarding a possible deal for Barcola, although it has been reported that there is a significant gap between the two clubs' valuations.

Paris Saint-Germain have remained consistent with their £145m asking price for the winger, while Liverpool have supposedly set their valuation and are not willing to match PSG's steep figure.

However, Barcola is reportedly keen to leave PSG, meaning the player could start pushing for a move following the breakdown in initial talks between the two clubs, which may force the French side to lower their valuation.

In addition, Liverpool are still in desperate need of another forward following the departure of superstar Mohamed Salah and the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, while the club arguably never replaced Luis Diaz following his move to Bayern Munich and Cody Gakpo seems to be edging closer to a move away.

As a result, the Reds may be tempted to return with an improved offer to bolster their attack.

Therefore, while this deal still remains someway off, with club and player both keen on a move, there could be plenty of movement in this transfer in the coming days.

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Tottenham Hotspur have held an interest in Savinho for over a year, with the London club even having multiple bids rejected for the Brazilian forward in the summer of 2025.

Spurs' interest has continued into this summer, with Roberto De Zerbi's side reportedly moving closer to agreeing a deal with both Savinho and Manchester City to bring the winger to North London.

The deal initially stalled as Man City supposedly wanted to secure a replacement before sanctioning the Brazilian's departure, but recent reports have suggested the move looks set to take place in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly pay £85m for Savinho, who has recently missed training sessions with Manchester City due to an alleged illness.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille) to Manchester City

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Another position Manchester City are reportedly looking for a replacement player is in midfield, with Rodri being strongly linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Although Elliot Anderson has already arrived for the costly sum of £116m, Man City are also set to lose Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah, meaning they would still be short in that position.

The Citizens have reportedly identified Bouaddi as their ideal target, with the midfielder able to bring a similar physical profile and composure on the ball to Rodri.

The 18-year-old, who was particularly impressive during the 2026 World Cup for Morocco, will supposedly cost upwards of £85m, with Man City still in negotiations with Lille.

However, personal terms have reportedly been agreed between Bouaddi and Manchester City, meaning a deal for the teenager could swiftly take place in the coming days.

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Newcastle United are also in the market for a midfielder, following the high-profile departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

Bayern Munich's Palhinha appears to be the Magpies' top target to bolster their squad, with the Portugal international able to provide a combative and formidable defensive presence at the base of midfield.

Palhinha had been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa, but talks broke down due to the Villans only wanting to loan the midfielder, while Bayern Munich are only willing to sell the Portugal international.

That has allowed Newcastle United, who have received huge fees of £100m and £85m from the North London clubs for their midfield duo, to move in and start negotiating for a permanent deal.

With Palhinha eager to move back to the Premier League, having previously had spells at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich keen to sell, this transfer could rapidly advance.

Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion) to Arsenal

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Finally, Brighton & Hove Albion's Hinshelwood has been linked with a surprise move to Arsenal in recent days, with the Gunners reportedly readying an official bid for the 21-year-old.

Hinshelwood has supposedly caught the eye of Arsenal's scouting department, with the 21-year-old's versatility particularly impressive, having played across the midfield and defence for Brighton in recent seasons.

Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly competing with both Manchester clubs for Hinshelwood, with Man City and Man United allegedly interested, and a deal is expected to cost around £50m.