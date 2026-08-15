Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides Bradley Barcola update on wage "issue" as Reds chase PSG's £100m+ winger

Personal terms between Liverpool and Bradley Barcola are not thought to be an issue, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds are preparing for their final game of pre-season, with the club set to welcome Como to Anfield on Sunday, and they will in fact play the Serie A side twice.

Andoni Iraola is likely to name his strongest possible lineup for one of those games, though he will not have a particularly large roster of attackers to choose from.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Barcola has been linked to the Merseysiders, but an agreement between PSG and Liverpool has not yet been struck.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that personal terms are not expected to be an issue between the Reds and Barcola, and the Premier League side are working hard to complete the deal.

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Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Andoni Iraola's expensive squad

Barcola is certain to demand significant wages, and he could join the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak as one of the club's top earners.

The 23-year-old is also likely to be one of the Premier League's most expensive transfers of all time, despite the fact that the Reds seemingly want PSG to lower their asking price, which is reported to be in the region of £145m.

LIVERPOOL'S MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNINGS EVER 1) Alexander Isak - £125m 2) Florian Wirtz - £116m 3) Darwin Nunez - £85m 4) Hugo Ekitike - £79m 5) Virgil van Dijk - £75m

Iraola already has Florian Wirtz and Isak in his squad, whose transfer fees may end up totalling £241m, with the latter currently the fourth most expensive deal of all time at £125m.

Though the Reds have shown on numerous occasions that great value can be found with less costly purchases, there can be no doubt that they are ready to spend big when it comes to signing superstars.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liverpool's squad assessed: Is it enough to win the Premier League?

Given the demanding nature of top-flight football in England, it would not be surprising if the Reds named considerably weaker lineups in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup, exiting both competitions early.

That may be the only way that Liverpool can compete for the title, even if they were to sign Barcola, who would be joining an attacking unit featuring teenager Rio Ngumoha and the inexperienced Victor Munoz.

Midfielder Curtis Jones has consistently been linked with an exit, and some reports have suggested that the Merseysiders would not seek a replacement and instead promote Trey Nyoni to the first-team squad.

If Liverpool wish to compete for major honours, they must make multiple additions before the end of the transfer window, which is set to close on September 1.