Preview: Palermo vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Palermo and Lecce will both get their 2026-27 campaign under way with a cup clash on Monday, when they meet in the Coppa Italia.

The winner of their first-round tie at Stadio Barbera will then face either Lazio or Mantova in round two.

Match preview

After finishing fourth in Serie B last season, Palermo missed out on promotion through the playoffs for a third consecutive year, extending their absence from Italy's top flight even further.

The Sicilian side competed in Europe as recently as 2011 - after reaching the Coppa Italia final - but financial woes brought their demise before a phoenix club was formed down in the depths of Serie D.

Having climbed back up the pyramid, Palermo were acquired by City Football Group in 2022, going on to re-establish themselves in the second tier.

Despite coming up short last term, Pippo Inzaghi is still in charge, and his team are set to host Juve Stabia in their opening league fixture - but they must first tackle top-flight opposition in the cup.

Without ever lifting the trophy, Palermo have lost three Coppa Italia finals to date, but their recent record is understandably much more modest.

Famed for their distinctive pink and black kit, the Rosanero reached round two in both of the past two seasons, losing to Napoli and Udinese respectively.

© Imago

While Palermo were vying for promotion in May, Lecce were busy with their annual Serie A survival fight, which they once again successfully completed.

Following successive relegations with Frosinone and Venezia, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco finally avoided the same fate, keeping the Giallorossi afloat.

Victory over Genoa on the final day was just enough to seal the deal, securing Lecce's fifth straight year at Italy's top table.

This summer, Di Francesco has retained most key players so far, while bringing in French striker Willem Geubbels to add some much needed firepower.

After four wins from six against relatively modest pre-season opposition, his side will now return to competitive action in the Coppa Italia.

With a record of 11 defeats - and just 15 goals scored - from 19 away games last term, the Salentini may find their trip to Sicily a little daunting.

Palermo pre-season form:

L

W

D

D

W

L

Lecce pre-season form:

W

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

Palermo's main summer signings have been Brazilian pair Hernani and Gabriel Strefezza, the latter of whom once spent three years at Lecce.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Lund left for Birmingham City and Italy Under-21s goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches has been loaned to Frosinone.

Inzaghi can still call upon regulars such as Norwegian winger Dennis Johnsen and star striker Joel Pohjanpalo - the Finland international racked up 24 league goals last term.

French forward Jeremy Le Douaron recently scored against sister club Melbourne City and will also contend for a place in the hosts' front line.

Meanwhile, Geubbels could make his competitive debut for Lecce, having found the net against Monopoli last time out.

Lameck Banda will not be available, though, amid controversy over his contract; the Zambian winger is seeking a move to Libya and remains absent without leave.

Palermo possible starting lineup:

Joronen; Pierozzi, Bani, Ceccaroni, Augello; Estevez, Segre; Strefezza, Hernani, Johnsen; Pohjanpalo

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Berisha, Coulibaly, Ngom; Pierotti, Geubbels, N'Dri

We say: Palermo 2-1 Lecce

Ambitious Palermo may be the lower-tier team, but they certainly have more firepower than Lecce and can use it to good effect on home turf.

So, the Rosanero will win this closely matched first-round tie, before starting their quest to escape Serie B.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.