Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Morgan Rogers nets debut goal for the Blues

Morgan Rogers capped his Chelsea debut with a goal as the Blues rounded off their pre-season with a 3-1 success over La Liga outfit Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa needed just 11 minutes to get off the mark for Chelsea, but Real Sociedad were level before the break courtesy of an excellent goal from Jon Aramburu.

Xabi Alonso's side were not to be denied, though, as a second-half double from Joao Pedro secured the victory for the Premier League club.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

One game, one goal and 62 minutes in the bank for Rogers.

The England international cost Chelsea £117m earlier this summer, and it is therefore a transfer that the club simply cannot afford to get wrong.

On this evidence, Rogers will be an excellent signing for Chelsea, with the 24-year-old very bright on his first appearance, while Joao Pedro was simply brilliant in the final third of the field.

It is incredibly difficult to understand why Joao Pedro was left out of the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup given his quality, and he will surely be a huge player for Chelsea this season.

Real Sociedad provided competitive opposition at Stamford Bridge, which is exactly what Chelsea would have wanted, but the hosts deserved to conclude their pre-season with a win.

Enzo Fernandez interestingly featured off the bench amid the speculation surrounding his future.

CHELSEA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Real Sociedad (11th min, Chelsea 1-0 Real Sociedad)

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 11th minute, and it is a first Blues goal for Rogers, who fires into the back of the net from close range after Joao Pedro had a header saved.

45th min: Chelsea 1-1 Real Sociedad (Jon Aramburu)

Real Sociedad level the scores at Stamford Bridge, as Aramburu fires a wonderful left-footed volley into the back of the net from distance. What a strike that is!

Joao Pedro goal vs. Real Sociedad (47th min, Chelsea 2-1 Real Sociedad)

Reece ➡️ Joao! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 15, 2026

Chelsea regain the lead on home soil, with Pedro heading an excellent cross from James into the back of the net from close range.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Real Sociedad (77th min, Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad)

Pedro has his second of the afternoon, as the Brazilian races through on goal before firing the ball into the back of the net - the striker has been excellent here.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PEDRO

Rogers deserves a mention here, while Chelsea captain Reece James was also brilliant, but Pedro was the star of the show for Alonso's side on Saturday afternoon.

The forward scored two brilliant goals in the second period and caused Real Sociedad all sorts of problems throughout the pre-season clash.

CHELSEA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 59%-41% Real Sociedad

Shots: Chelsea 15-16 Real Sociedad

Shots on target: Chelsea 5-4 Real Sociedad

Corners: Chelsea 4-2 Real Sociedad

Fouls: Chelsea 5-12 Real Sociedad

BEST STAT

Morgan Rogers scored 11 minutes into his first start for Chelsea ?‍? pic.twitter.com/i3U4EzOM1z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 15, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's pre-season has now finished, with the Blues looking ahead to their opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against rivals Fulham on August 24.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Betis on August 21, before facing Real Madrid on August 26 in what is technically a gameweek one fixture.