Chelsea team news: Does Enzo Fernandez feature against Real Sociedad amid Manchester City talk?

Enzo Fernandez has been named on the substitutes' bench for Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad.

On Friday, Manchester City failed to meet Chelsea's imposed deadline for a £120m transfer to be finalised.

As a result, the Argentina international's future remains up in the air, but Xabi Alonso has taken the decision to name Fernandez in his squad for the final warm-up fixture ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

New signings Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers have been handed first appearances for the club since their moves from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

Alonso has seemingly decided to select a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Reece James starting in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto is in line to start at wing-back, with Rogers and Cole Palmer working in tandem behind Joao Pedro.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Mudryk, Jackson transfer hint?

Meanwhile, the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson have been left out in what may be an indication that they could leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

There is also no place for Liam Delap, who is said to have interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

However, new signings Pep Chavarria and Valentin Barco are named among the replacements.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Palestra, James, Caicedo, Neto; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

Subs: Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Chavarria, Gusto, Hato, Essugo, Lavia, Barco, Fernandez, Estevao, Gittens, Quenda

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Barrene, Oskarsson, Herrera, Take, Gomez, Soler, Sucic, Martin, Beitia

Subs: Marreno, Folgado, Aihen, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Oyarzabal, Marin, Zakharyan, Ruperz, Goti, Marchal, Lebarbier, Ochieng