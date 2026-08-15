Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Enzo Fernandez latest, Liam Delap interest, Kendry Paez loan

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

Xabi Alonso's side are about to round off pre-season with a clash against Real Sociedad in West London, while the powers-that-be focus their efforts on raising funds through player sales.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

The Enzo Fernandez transfer saga reached its most active stage on Friday, with Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca making his side's intentions clear, saying he believed City would "show their interest" in the Argentina international before the deadline Chelsea had communicated.

Manchester City's nine-figure bid for Fernandez supposedly did not arrive, and the Blues are now expecting the midfielder to stay put in the English capital, barring an extraordinary development in the closing stages of the window.

Fernandez joined from Benfica for approximately £107m in January 2023 and has six years remaining on his contract, giving Chelsea considerable leverage, though a sale at a fee between £100m and £110m would generate a profit from an amortisation perspective.

The Fernandez decision carries implications for Maresca's squad planning at City, whose own midfield reconstruction depends partly on Rodri's fate and Tijjani Reijnders's imminent move to Saudi Arabia.

Separately, Cesc Fabregas's Como are believed to have placed Liam Delap high on their summer shortlist, adding a potential outgoing that could further clarify the squad picture in attack.

A loan departure for Kendry Paez to a Europa League club is said to be in its final stages, while Strasbourg are in talks with Chelsea over a permanent acquisition from the squad.