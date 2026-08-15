How to watch Arsenal vs. Man City: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Community Shield clash

With the Premier League season set to begin next week, the Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Principality Stadium on Sunday will act as the curtain raiser to 2026-27.

The Gunners come into the clash as reigning Premier League champions, with Mikel Arteta ending his club's 22-year drought.

Man City may have finished second to the Londoners, but they managed to come away with the EFL Cup and FA Cup, the latter of which secured their place in the Community Shield.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Arsenal take on Manchester City.

What time does Arsenal vs. Man City kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on August 16 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Man City being played?

Arsenal and Manchester City will clash at the Principality Stadium in Wales, an arena with a capacity of 73,931 for football matches.

While Wembley has been the home of the Community Shield, The Weeknd is performing at the stadium between August 14 to 19, so organisers have decided to use the Principality instead.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

For TV viewers in the UK, Sunday's action can be found on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Those who have subscribed to TNT Sports will be able to watch the clash live online via the Discovery+ app and website, while it is also available on HBO Max.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on TNT Sports' social media channels after the game, and each team will be able to show highlights on their channels in the UK.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Man City?

Though the game is seen as the opener to the season for teams in the Premier League, it is officially classified as a friendly.

Many clubs are still far from their best at this stage of the summer, and some sides view the Community Shield as another training exercise.

However, with City and Arsenal both likely to be competing for the title once again, the prospect of scoring an early victory against each other will be tantalising.

City boss Enzo Maresca will also want to start his career at his new team in strong fashion, especially as he faces the unenviable task of replacing Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal manager Arteta will not linger too long on a loss, but he will no doubt celebrate should he earn his third Community Shield in charge of the Gunners.