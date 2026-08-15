Preview: Sassuolo vs Cesena - prediction, team news, lineups

Before returning to league action next week, Sassuolo will get their 2026-27 campaign under way on Monday, when they welcome Cesena to the Mapei Stadium for a Coppa Italia tie.

Whichever side wins an Emilian derby in the first round will host either Frosinone or Juve Stabia early next month.

Match preview

After finishing safely in mid-table on their return to Serie A, Sassuolo have had to replace promotion-winning coach Fabio Grosso, who swiftly left for Fiorentina.

Grosso led the Neroverdi back to Italy’s top flight as second-tier champions before securing survival, posting several impressive results, such as a 2-0 home win over AC Milan.

However, it now falls to former Roma and Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani to build on last term’s 11th-placed finish, after he stepped into the hotseat earlier this summer.

Yet to manage at the top level, ex-Catanzaro coach Aquilani is busy preparing for the challenge ahead, though pre-season results have not been particularly promising.

Having started with a 4-1 win over Padova, his team failed to win any of their last five friendlies, including defeats to Celta Vigo and Augsburg.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Like Sassuolo - who will visit Atalanta - second-tier Cesena commence their league campaign next Sunday, when they welcome Sampdoria to Stadio Dino Manuzzi.

The Bianconeri hope to improve on last season, when they missed out on the Serie B playoffs by a narrow margin, but first they must return to the Coppa Italia, one year on from exiting to Pisa on penalties.

Former Bologna and West Ham United midfielder Alessandro Diamanti, who has recently been coaching in Australia, is now the man in charge.

While undertaking a big squad rebuild, Diamanti has led his new team to four friendly wins and one draw, all without conceding a goal.

So, Cesena may fancy their chances of springing a cup upset on Monday evening, when they visit their regional rivals.

Sassuolo pre-season form:

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Cesena pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Sassuolo seem to have recruited smartly this summer, bringing in Benjamin Dominguez from Bologna, Vasilije Adzic from Juventus and Hellas Verona's Scottish striker Kieron Bowie.

Despite strong interest from elsewhere, Andrea Pinamonti and Armand Lauriente are still with the Neroverdi for now, but Tarik Muharemovic joined Leeds United and key midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury while on World Cup duty for co-hosts Canada.

Fali Cande and Edoardo Pieragnolo are also unavailable, and a knee problem could keep Daniel Boloca out.

Cesena’s main absence is between the posts, as Jonathan Klinsmann has not yet recovered from the injury he suffered against Palermo in April.

New signing Antonio Fiori could feature in the visitors’ attack, supporting last term’s top scorer Cristian Shpendi. An Albania international, the latter registered 12 Serie B goals during the 2025-26 campaign.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Missori, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Doig; Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Adzic, Lauriente; Pinamonti

Cesena possible starting lineup:

Siano; Ciofi, Zaro, Mangraviti, Frabotta; Bisoli, Castagnetti, Schirone; Fiori, Shpendi, Caprini

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Cesena

Although Sassuolo have struggled somewhat in pre-season - while Cesena have been solid against more modest opposition - the hosts have a much stronger squad.

Even if new boss Aquilani fields an experimental XI on his competitive debut, they should ultimately get the job done.

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