Man United must take advantage of market opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in 'bargain deal'

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga before the end of this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have boosted their midfield with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, but it is understood that the club still want to add another player in that area of the field.

A move for Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be off the table, with the Frenchman allegedly agreeing a new contract at Real Madrid, but Camavinga's future remains open to debate.

According to TuttoMercato, Real Madrid are willing to sell the Frenchman this summer, and Man United are keeping a close eye on his situation in the Spanish capital.

The report claims that Camavinga has not fully convinced Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho during pre-season, and the Portuguese is willing to let the midfielder leave.

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Man United 'considering' summer move for Camavinga

Defensa Central reports that there have still not been any official offers for Camavinga, who remains determined to stay with the capital giants.

However, an offer in the region of €60m (£51m) could open the door for the midfielder to leave.

Such a fee would be a bargain for Man United given Camavinga's experience and quality, while at 23, he still has a long career ahead of him.

The Red Devils were thought to be in the race to sign Camavinga from Rennes in the summer of 2021, but the midfielder chose to make the switch to Real Madrid.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 'willing' to sell Camavinga for £51m

Camavinga has scored six goals and registered 11 assists in 223 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, winning 11 trophies in the process.

The midfielder is a two-time Champions League winner, while he has been capped on 29 occasions by France, with two of those matches coming at the World Cup.

Man United need to add another midfielder given Mason Mount's ongoing injury problems, and Camavinga would be the perfect addition for the 20-time English champions.

Michael Carrick's side cannot afford to pass on what would be a bargain move.