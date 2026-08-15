Man City transfer news: Barcelona 'close in' on Rodri transfer with potential fee revealed

Barcelona have reportedly made progress in their efforts to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The 2026 World Cup winner has been linked with a move away throughout the summer window, with just a year left to run on his Man City contract.

At one stage, Real Madrid appeared to be favourites to seal his signature, but their Clasico rivals, Barcelona, have since emerged as the frontrunners to secure his services.

The Blaugrana have already failed with two offers for the Man City star, the latest of which was said to be £55m.

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Barcelona closing in on Rodri transfer

Barcelona have not given up their pursuit and now appear to be on the verge of reaching an agreement with the Citizens over a permanent transfer.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, talks between the two clubs are now entering the final stages after days of negotiations.

The Catalan giants appear to believe they can agree a deal with Man City worth in excess of €70m (£60m).

The final transfer would be made up of a guaranteed fee and performance-related bonus, although the finer details of that potential arrangement are yet to be finalised.

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What has Maresca said about Rodri's future?

Prior to the latest developments, new Man City boss Enzo Maresca was asked about Rodri's situation ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Maresca was unable to offer any guarantees over the Spaniard's future, admitting that "anything can happen" when the transfer window is open.

Rodri has linked back up with Man City after undergoing a minor back operation, but he will not feature in Sunday's clash at Wembley as he continues his rehabilitation process.

There is a growing sense that he has already played his final game for the club, with the Citizens widely expected to delve into the transfer market to replace him.

Man City look set to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, while Enzo Maresca is also eyeing a potential reunion with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.