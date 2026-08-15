Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap outlines exit 'preference' as Chelsea name asking price

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has reportedly outlined his desire to stay in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old experienced a difficult first season with the west London club, netting just once in 28 Premier League appearances.

Delap has featured in Chelsea's pre-season schedule and netted a brace in the recent 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

However, he is unlikely to remain at Stamford Bridge due to the significant competition for the centre-forward spot from Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Nicolas Jackson and Emmanuel Emegha.

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Delap keen on Premier League stay

Serie A side Como are said to be interested in signing the former Ipswich Town forward, not long after recruiting defender Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas can offer Delap the opportunity to compete in the 2026-27 Champions League, but the striker appears reluctant to entertain a move abroad.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Delap's preference is to continue his career in the Premier League.

The former England Under-21 international is hoping to receive offers from Premier League offers before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Delap has previously enjoyed goalscoring success in the English top flight during his time at Ipswich, where he netted 12 goals in 37 Premier League matches.

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Chelsea set Delap asking price

As per Alex Crook, Chelsea are looking to receive £40m to part ways with a player they only signed last summer.

A £40m sale would represent a £10m profit on the £30m release clause they paid to sign him from Ipswich.

Chelsea appear to be taking into account the fact Delap is under contract until 2031, but it is unclear whether any of his potential suitors are willing to meet that asking price.