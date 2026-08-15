Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain: Shirt number, transfer fee, contract length, potential debut date

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Champions League holders, who are believed to have paid €50m (£43m) for the attacker's services.

Torres scored the winner for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina, and he enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and registering three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the Spaniard's future in recent weeks, with PSG said to have made the forward a leading target.

A transfer to Paris has now been confirmed, and Torres' arrival could potentially lead to Bradley Barcola being sold, with Liverpool in talks over a deal for the PSG attacker.

Ferran a un message pour vous ! ? pic.twitter.com/bXNNi83N02 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 15, 2026

PSG confirm Torres arrival from Barcelona

"FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ferran Torres to the French club," read a statement from Barcelona.

"The Club would like to express its gratitude to Ferran Torres for his commitment over the last four and a half seasons as a Blaugrana and wishes him all the best for the next stage of his professional career."

Meanwhile, PSG have confirmed that Torres will wear the number nine shirt.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the club until 2031 and will wear the number 9 shirt," read a statement from the French giants.

❤️??? Official, confirmed. Paris Saint-Germain sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona for €50m fee.



Contract until June 2031. ✨ pic.twitter.com/XLengX5ErY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2026

Torres has become PSG's new number nine

Torres told PSG's official website: "I’m delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain.

"I’d like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Torres made the move to Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022, and he has represented the Catalan side on 207 occasions, scoring 65 goals and registering 23 assists.

Sunday's French Super Cup against Lens is likely to come too soon for Torres to make his debut, so the Spaniard's first appearance for his new club could instead come against Rennes in Ligue 1 on August 23.