Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle eyeing Brighton star, Leeds learn Elvedi asking price

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a potential transfer target.

Baleba has been a long-term target for Manchester United, but their interest has seemingly cooled following the arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle appear to be the Premier League club pushing hardest for Baleba's signature.

The Magpies are eyeing a move for the midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

The report suggests Newcastle feel £65m could be enough to prise Baleba away from the Amex Stadium.

However, it is unclear whether Brighton would accept such an offer for a player who is under contract until 2028, with an option to extend by a further year.

The Cameroon international is currently working his way back from an ankle injury he sustained in pre-season.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Leeds discover Elvedi asking price

Meanwhile, Leeds United have discovered how much it will cost to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

The 29-year-old has spent the last 11 years at Gladbach, where he has amassed over 350 competitive appearances.

Leeds are keen to offer the Switzerland international a fresh challenge and reunion with former Gladbach boss Daniel Farke.

According to Kicker, Gladbach will not stand in the way of Elvedi making a Premier League move, but the conditions need to be right before they can sanction his departure.

Gladbach will demand at least €10m (£8.6m) to part ways with a player who has entered the final 12 months exit.

The Bundesliga club will also need to find a suitable replacement before they consider selling one of the key members of their squad.

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

Southampton keen on Ahmedhodzic move

In the Championship, Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The 27-year-old made 114 competitive appearances during a three-year spell at Sheffield United before he completed a move to Feyenoord last summer.

Ahmedhodzic made 36 competitive appearances for the Dutch giants last term, but there is a possibility he could leave just one year after joining the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton are among the clubs who are considering a move for the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

The Saints have made initial contact over a move for a defender who has three years left to run on his contract.

Southampton may view him as a potential replacement for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is attracting interest from Benfica.