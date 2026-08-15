Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Deportivo La Coruna will begin life back in Spain's top flight with a clash against Elche on Monday.

The hosts finished second in last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to La Liga, while Elche ended the 2025-26 La Liga campaign in 15th position.

Match preview

Deportivo finished second in the 2025-26 Segunda Division table, boasting a record of 22 wins, 11 draws and nine defeats from 42 matches to collect 77 points, which left them three points ahead of third-placed Almeria and five behind the champions Racing Santander.

The Blue and Whites are back at this level for the first time since 2017-18, and they have spent time in the third tier since then, so it has been a difficult period in their history.

Deportivo famously won La Liga in 1999-2000, but their sole aim this term will be to consolidate back at this level, and it has been a busy summer transfer window for the club.

Indeed, Antonio Hidalgo's side have made seven signings this summer, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, proving to be Leo Roman from Mallorca.

Deportivo have faced Elche on 45 previous occasions, posting 17 wins and suffering 19 defeats, while there have only ever been nine draws between the two sides.

© Imago

Elche actually ran out 4-0 winners over Deportivo when the pair last locked horns in June 2025, with that contest taking place in Spain's second tier.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Spain's top flight since April 2015, when the scoreline was also 4-0 to Elche.

The visitors finished 15th in La Liga last season, only one point outside of the relegation zone, so there is clear room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Now under the management of Martin Anselmi, the Green-striped ones have made eight signings this summer, including Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elche have had an unbeaten pre-season, and they will enter this match off the back of a morale-boosting result, beating French outfit Toulouse 3-0.

Deportivo La Coruna pre-season form:

Elche pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Deportivo need to make a check on teenage midfielder Noe Carrillo, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this week, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

There are expected to be a number of new signings in the home side's XI in this match, including experienced left-back Angelino, who has arrived on loan from Roma.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also set to feature in the final third of the field, while there should also be spots in the side for felloq new signings Leo Roman, Bright Ede and Lorenzo Amatucci.

Elche, meanwhile, will be without the services of injured pair Yago Santiago and Grady Diangana.

Fer Nino is a new signing this summer, arriving from Burgos, and there is expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 25-year-old.

There are also likely to be debuts for Gonzalo Villar and Victor Chust, but Buonanotte is likely to start on the bench for the visitors this weekend.

David Affengruber, who has been linked with a number of major clubs, will be a notable starter in the middle of the Elche defence.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Ede, Noubi, Angelino; Amatucci, Soriano, Villares; Cruz; Nsongo, Aubameyang

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Chust, Bigas, Affengruber; Sangare, Villar, Aguado, Valera; Houary, Nino, Cepeda

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Elche

This has the makings of a very interesting match, as Deportivo begin life back in the top flight. We are expecting it to be a tight game, with the points potentially shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.