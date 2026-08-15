Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'set' midfielder valuation as Saudi Pro League duo 'battle' for 22-year-old

Al-Hilal reportedly remain the favourites to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado this summer.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Casado's future, with the midfielder seemingly not in Hansi Flick's plans at Camp Nou moving forward.

There have been suggestions of Premier League interest in the Spaniard, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal previously linked with his services.

However, it is understood that Saudi Arabia is Casado's most likely destination this summer.

According to Alyaum, Al-Hilal remain the favourites for the Spaniard, and the Saudi Pro League outfit are preparing a fresh approach for the 22-year-old.

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Barcelona 'want' £34m for Saudi-linked Casado

The report claims that Al-Hilal have already made several offers, the last of which was in the region of €30m (£25.7m), but Barcelona's valuation has not yet been met.

Al-Ahli are also believed to be keen, which could work in Barcelona's favour.

It is understood that Barcelona want €40m (£34m) for the midfielder, viewing that as a fair valuation given the Spaniard's age, quality and experience.

Casado came through the youth system at Barcelona, and he has represented the club on 75 occasions in all competitions, scoring once and registering seven assists.

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Casado is not in Barcelona's plans moving forward

The midfielder has featured on 19 occasions in the Champions League, while he has also been capped on two occasions by Spain.

Casado made 34 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season, with 24 of those games coming in La Liga, but he is down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are also planning to further boost their midfield this summer with the signing of Spain international Rodri from Manchester City.