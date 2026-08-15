Arsenal transfer news LIVE: £51m Man United battle, Victor Osimhen latest, Gabriel Martinelli decision

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

Mikel Arteta and his men have just one day left to ready themselves for a Community Shield showdown against Manchester City, and the rumour mill continues to swirl in the meantime.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

Gabriel Martinelli made his own transfer decision on August 14, reportedly rejecting a move to Galatasaray after the Turkish club submitted a formal bid of £38.4m for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

Martinelli - who has made 278 appearances and scored 62 goals for the Gunners - is said to have no intention of moving to Turkey, with any future exit understood to depend entirely on a destination that matches his competitive ambitions.

Arsenal are open to listening to appropriate proposals for Martinelli but are not pushing the matter while Galatasaray remain the only interested party at the current price.

A Barcelona update also clarified the Victor Osimhen picture, with the La Liga giants reportedly declining the opportunity to pursue the Nigeria striker after his representatives approached them, removing a significant competitor from a market where Arsenal are believed to have genuine, if secondary, interest.

Arsenal and Manchester United are separately said to be heading toward a direct contest for Brighton & Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood - valued at around £51m - with both clubs understood to have signalled their intent to submit approaches in the final fortnight of the window.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are still in hot pursuit of a temporary William Saliba replacement, but moves for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill are still yet to bear fruit.