Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle United agree £30m defender move, Benfica fail with offer for Southampton star

Newcastle United have reportedly come to an agreement with Benfica over a €35m (£30m) deal for defender Amar Dedic.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Dedic's future of late, with a number of clubs believed to have shown an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have now agreed a €35m (£30m) package with Benfica, with the defender set to join the Magpies.

Romano claims that Benfica had been determined to keep hold of Dedic, but the player made it clear that he wanted to make the move to St James' Park.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has scored once and provided five assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for Benfica, arriving at the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2025.

Dedic could make his debut for Newcastle in the team's opening match of the new Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.

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Benfica 'fail with offer' for Southampton's Harwood-Bellis

Staying with Benfica, but this time a potential incoming.

The Portuguese outfit have allegedly had an offer of €20m (£17.1m) for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis rejected by the Championship outfit.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Benfica's offer fell short of Southampton's valuation, but the Portuguese club are expected to return with another bid.

Harwood-Bellis is said to be open to making the move to the club, while the Saints have signalled that an exit is possible this summer providing that their asking price is met.

The 24-year-old has a record of 12 goals and seven assists in 133 appearances for Southampton in all competitions.

Last season, the centre-back featured on 48 occasions for his Championship club, finding the back of the net seven times.

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PSG 'agree deal' for Ajax star Godts

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement with Ajax for the signing of attacker Mika Godts.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the attacker's future this summer, with Manchester United among the clubs believed to be keen on his signature.

However, according to Romano, PSG have now agreed a €55m (£47m) package with Ajax.

The 21-year-old has a record of 26 goals and 28 assists in 115 appearances for his Dutch club in all competitions.

Last season, the Belgium international scored 17 goals and registered 15 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Godts has also been in strong form at the start of this season, scoring once and providing three assists in four appearances in all competitions.