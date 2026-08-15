Team News: Arsenal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | Community Shield

The Community Shield returns to Cardiff on Sunday afternoon, when 17-time winners Arsenal battle seven-time champions Manchester City at the Millennium Stadium.

The Gunners memorably overcame the Sky Blues on penalties during the 2023 edition following a 1-1 draw, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Arsenal vs. Man City Community Shield Match Preview ?? | "It Is A Trophy!"

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back), Jurrien Timber (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (back)

Doubtful: Savinho (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Kovacic, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush