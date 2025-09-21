Preview: Udinese vs Palermo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash between Udinese and Palermo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Udinese and Palermo will face off in the Coppa Italia round of 16 at the Blue Energy stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts enter this contest off the back of a 3-0 defeat to AC Milan in their last league outing, while Palermo earned a 2-0 victory over Bari in Serie B.

Match preview

Palermo earned a place in the round of 16, following a 2-0 win over Serie B outfit Carrarese, courtesy of goals from Arthur Atta and Iker Bravo.

Last season, the Udine-based outfit were dumped out of the competition at the same stage after a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

The Little Zebras have struggled in this competition, failing to progress beyond this stage since the 2013-14 season, when they reached the semi-finals before suffering a defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

Despite suffering a heavy defeat in their last league outing against AC Milan, which handed down their first loss of the campaign, Kosta Runjaic’s men have been in decent form, winning three and managing a draw in four matches across all competitions.

The home side will go into this match in confidence, as they have won their last two meetings against Tuesday’s opponents with a 7-2 aggregate scoreline.

Meanwhile, Palermo have had a very good start to the season, going unbeaten in Serie B this season, winning three and claiming a draw in their first four fixtures of the campaign.

Last season, the visitors were eliminated in the second round by Napoli, after they suffered a 5-0 annihilation, but they will harbour hopes of achieving a bigger milestone in the competition this season.

And given their impressive start to the season, Filippo Inzaghi’s men will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Ahead of this encounter, their confidence will be further boosted by the fact that their defence is yet to be breached in three competitive matches, while they have scored four goals in that time. Nevertheless, they have conceded nine goals in their last five competitive meetings against Udinese.

Team News

Udinese have a few injury issues ahead of this contest, meaning that Runjaic will have to make changes to his team for this contest.

Goalkeeper Daniele Padelli is sidelined with a knee injury, and he will not be considered for this fixture, as he will be out until the end of September.

Similarly, centre-forward Vakoun Bayo is undergoing treatment for a knee injury, and he will not be involved in this encounter.

Sandi Lovric is currently dealing with a muscular problem, which will rule him out of Tuesday’s clash.

For the visiting side, Alfred Gomis is recovering from a broken arm, effectively ruling him out of Tuesday’s clash.

However, the absence of Gomis should not be a problem, as Jesse Joronen should continue between the sticks for the away side.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Sava; Zemura, Solet, Kristensen, Ehizibue; Ekklenkamp; Karlstrom, Zarraga; Atta; Davis, Bravo

Palermo possible starting lineup:

Cecarroni; Bani, Pierozzi, Augello; Ranocchia, Segre, Gyasi, Brunori; Palumbo, Pohjanpalo, Moncini

We say: Udinese 2-0 Palermo

Both sides have decent chances of progressing to the next round of this competition, considering the form in their respective leagues. However, while Palermo seems to have the better form going into this fixture, Udinese are better equipped to win this encounter. Therefore, we are backing Udinese to claim a 2-0 win.

