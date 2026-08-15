Tottenham 3-0 Hoffenheim: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Mikey Moore hits brace in pre-season win

Tottenham Hotspur continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 3-0 victory over German outfit Hoffenheim at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison opened the scoring in the first half of the contest, before Mikey Moore came up with a second-half double for the North London outfit.

The two teams will meet again in another friendly on Sunday afternoon.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Is Moore leaving Tottenham on loan?

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a loan departure this summer, but he made his point to head coach Roberto De Zerbi with a brace on Saturday afternoon.

Moore could yet leave on loan if Spurs manage to further boost their attack, but the North London club could be made to regret it if he does leave for the 2026-27 campaign.

The attacker scored seven times for Rangers during a loan spell last season, and he was Tottenham's star man in the team's penultimate friendly of the summer.

Another player linked with the exit this summer is Richarlison, who was also on the scoresheet in what was a very positive match for the capital outfit.

TOTTENHAM VS. HOFFENHEIM HIGHLIGHTS

35th min: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Hoffenheim (Richarlison)

Tottenham make the breakthrough in the 35th minute of the match, as Richarlison fires a cross from Andrew Robertson into the back of the net.

59th min: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Hoffenheim (Mikey Moore)

Tottenham double their lead just before the hour, with Moore converting a cross from Mathys Tel, with the latter doing brilliantly to find a ball into the box.

79th min: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Hoffenheim (Mikey Moore)

Moore has his second of the match, and it is another assist from Tel. That is a smart finish from Moore, who carefully finds the bottom corner under serious pressure.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MIKEY MOORE

Mathys and Mikey linking up! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 15, 2026

Moore continues to be heavily linked with a loan departure, but as it stands, the attacker is staying, and he came up with a brace on Saturday afternoon.

Hoffenheim found it difficult to deal with the teenager's movement and trickery.

TOTTENHAM VS. HOFFENHEIM MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 52%-48% Hoffenheim

Shots: Tottenham 10-10 Hoffenheim

Shots on target: Tottenham 5-3 Hoffenheim

Corners: Tottenham 2-4 Hoffenheim

Fouls: Tottenham 6-13 Hoffenheim

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham and Hoffenheim, as mentioned, will meet again on Sunday afternoon for another match, as the two teams round off their pre-season campaigns.

Spurs will begin their 2026-27 Premier League season against Brentford on August 22, while Hoffenheim's first competitive game of the new campaign comes against Aue in the DFB Pokal on the same afternoon.