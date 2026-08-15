Emiliano Martinez transfer: Aston Villa 'pursue' £25.7m-rated man amid doubts over 2022 World Cup winner's future

Aston Villa have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to plunge the immediate future of Emiliano Martinez into fresh doubt.

The Midlands outfit are actively scouring the market for goalkeeping reinforcements and appear ready to capitalise on a sudden transfer collapse, according to Sky Sports News.

Suzuki had been heavily expected to complete a high-profile switch to French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

However, that proposed move has now unexpectedly hit the rocks following late complications regarding agent commissions.

Unai Emery has consequently instructed the Villa board to make an aggressive swoop for the 23-year-old Japan international.

Villa 'pursue' Suzuki transfer

© Iconsport / Daniel McGregor-Huyer / ZUMA Press Wire

The sudden availability of Suzuki has seemingly created a perfect domino effect for domestic and European rivals during the closing stages of the window.

Italian giants Juventus have maintained a strong interest in Martinez since the start of the summer and are closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

The Serie A outfit had initially hoped to secure Suzuki on a temporary loan deal from PSG if his transfer to the French capital had materialised.

With that avenue now seemingly closed off, the Bianconeri are expected to accelerate their longstanding efforts to lure Martinez to Turin.

Recent reports suggest the 2022 World Cup winner has already reached an agreement over personal terms regarding a potential three-year contract.

Will Martinez seal a Juventus switch?

© Imago / News Images

Replacing an established star like Martinez will be an incredibly difficult task for the Aston Villa hierarchy ahead of the new campaign.

The Argentine shot-stopper has been an instrumental figure at Villa Park and recently helped guide the club to an impressive fourth-place Premier League finish.

The former Arsenal man remains contracted to the English side until the summer of 2029, and management are under no immediate financial pressure to sanction a rushed sale.

Juventus must therefore present a formal offer that explicitly matches the reported £12m valuation demanded by the Midlands club.

Securing Suzuki could ultimately prove to be the crucial catalyst required to successfully unlock this complex transfer merry-go-round.