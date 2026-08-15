Enzo Fernandez to Man City: How did Chelsea fans receive vice-captain against Real Sociedad

Enzo Fernandez returned to pre-season action for Chelsea amid mounting speculation regarding his immediate future.

The 25-year-old midfielder received a heavily mixed reception from supporters upon his return to the pitch in the Blues' 3-1 win over Real Sociedad, reports Ben Jacobs.

While Jacobs noted that some fans chanted his name from the stands, others made their displeasure clearly known following a turbulent summer.

Manchester City recently allowed a strict deadline to pass without submitting a £120m bid for the Argentina international.

However, the Citizens are not believed to be abandoning their pursuit of the 2022 World Cup-winning midfielder.

Some boos for Enzo Fernandez as he returns to pre-season action for Chelsea.



Some fans also chanting Enzo's name, but others making their displeasure clear.



Deadline to bid at £120m has passed, but #MCFC don't yet consider the saga over.



Should Rodri depart to Barcelona,… pic.twitter.com/HQ55QQzCN7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 15, 2026

Man City 'refuse to abandon' pursuit of Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea management had previously issued a strict ultimatum demanding an official proposal by Friday evening to sanction a sale.

The Citizens opted against meeting that specific deadline despite holding concrete interest in the former Benfica prodigy.

Consequently, the West London outfit currently expect their prized asset to remain at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming campaign.

Enzo Maresca is known to be a huge admirer of the combative midfielder following their time together in the capital.

The newly appointed City boss could still launch a late offensive if a high-profile departure forces his hand.

Will Barcelona secure Rodri to unlock massive Premier League transfer?

© Iconsport / SPI

Man City are currently delaying their formal approach for Fernandez as they monitor the unresolved situation surrounding Rodri.

Barcelona are desperately attempting to lure the influential Spanish midfielder to Camp Nou before the transfer window slams shut.

The Catalan giants have now reportedly submitted a third proposal worth upwards of £60m to secure his signature.

If the Manchester heavyweights ultimately agree to sell their midfield star, they will immediately have the required funds to capture Fernandez, especially if Tijjani Reijnders also departs as expected.