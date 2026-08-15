Man United 2-4 AC Milan: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Ruben Amorim claims the bragging rights in pre-season thriller

Manchester United's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign concluded with a 4-2 defeat to Ruben Amorim's AC Milan team in Poland on Saturday afternoon.

Harry Maguire made the breakthrough in the second minute before Samuel Chukwueze levelled, but Patrick Dorgu sent Man United back ahead early in the second half.

Milan were the dominant force from that point forward, though, as goals from Alphadjo Cisse, Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek secured a comfortable win for the Serie A outfit.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man United's pre-season ends with a disappointing defeat.

There were eyes on former Man United head coach Amorim, as the Portuguese put his Milan team up against the Red Devils, and he had the last laugh in Wroclaw.

In truth, this was a poor performance from the 20-time English champions, who were second-best for long spells, and disappointing defending cost them the chance to claim a positive result.

Marcus Rashford, sporting the number nine shirt, made his return for Man United, and it remains to be seen what happens with the Englishman heading towards the end of the transfer window.

There were also first pre-season minutes for Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, and Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick will look to take some positives.

Milan, meanwhile, looked comfortable in Amorim's famous 3-4-1-2 formation, and it will be fascinating to see how the Italian outfit perform during the 2026-27 campaign.

MAN UNITED VS. AC MILAN HIGHLIGHTS

2nd min: Man United 1-0 AC Milan (Harry Maguire)

Man United take the lead in the second minute of the match, as Maguire heads a corner from Fernandes into the back of the net - what a start for the Red Devils!

37th min: Man United 1-1 AC Milan (Samuel Chukwueze)

Milan level the scores in the 37th minute, as Chukwueze converts at the far post after a smart pass from Goncalo Ramos. Terrible defending from the 20-time English champions it must be said.

51st min: Man United 2-1 AC Milan (Patrick Dorgu)

Man United regain the lead early in the second period as a poor throw-in from Milan leads to Dorgu smashing the ball into the back of the net from close range.

57th min: Man United 2-2 AC Milan (Alphadjo Cisse)

Milan level the scores in the 57th minute, as Cisse taps a cross from Chukwueze in to the back of the net from close range. It did look offside!

68th min: Man United 2-3 AC Milan (Goncalo Ramos)

Milan take the lead for the first time in this match, as Chukwueze's cross is headed into the back of the net by Ramos. Not sure about the defending from the Red Devils there.

71st min: Man United 2-4 AC Milan (Ruben Loftus-Cheek)

Milan have their fourth of the match, and it is again poor defending from Man United, with Loftus-Cheek allowed to break into the penalty box before finding the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE

Chukwueze was excellent for Milan on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old, operating as a right-sided wing-back, came up with one goal and two assists, with Man United finding it incredibly difficult to deal with him in a wide area.

MAN UNITED VS. AC MILAN MATCH STATS

Possession: Man United 39%-61% AC Milan

Shots: Man United 10-13 AC Milan

Shots on target: Man United 6-9 AC Milan

Corners: Man United 4-2 AC Milan

Fouls: Man United 14-14 AC Milan

BEST STAT

Ruben Amorim gets his first win as AC Milan manager, beating his former club Man Utd ✅ pic.twitter.com/s99pgQ1k9k — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) August 15, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man United's preparations for the new campaign are now complete, with the Red Devils opening their Premier League season against Hull City on August 22.

AC Milan, meanwhile, will take on Torino in their Serie A opener on August 23.