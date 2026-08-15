Marcus Rashford transfer: Man Utd squad number status 'revealed' after return against AC Milan

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford made his highly anticipated return to action wearing the No. 9 shirt during their pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

The 28-year-old was introduced as a substitute on the hour during the clash on Saturday to make his first appearance for the club in 20 months.

Speculation immediately mounted regarding his permanent jersey digit after he was spotted donning the famous number previously worn by attacking legends at Old Trafford.

However, there is a feeling that the current pre-season allocations are temporary, which was effectively corroborated by @utdreport on X, formerly Twitter.

The club firmly insist that the official Premier League squad numbers will not be officially confirmed until next week.

Rashford returns in AC Milan friendly

© Imago

Rashford was previously expected to take the No. 14 shirt following a heavily disrupted period that included loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Englishman's traditional No. 10 jersey was reallocated to Matheus Cunha during his extended absence from the first-team setup.

The vacant No. 9 could still feasibly be taken by first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko, who initially settled for number 30 when he arrived at the club last summer.

Supporters must now wait for the final squad submission to discover which digit the experienced England international will wear this season.

Can Rashford revive his Old Trafford career?

© Imago

The forward is believed to have received a largely positive reception from the travelling support when his temporary number was displayed on the touchline board.

Michael Carrick previously insisted he is delighted to welcome the forward back into the fold and praised his positive attitude during training.

Despite lingering rumours suggesting the Red Devils were open to a permanent sale, a lucrative offer from a top European club has failed to materialise.

Rashford remains under contract until the summer of 2028 and appears determined to fight for his place in the starting lineup.

With a move looking unlikely at present, it appears the Red Devils academy product will now be reintegrated into the side for the 2025-26 season unless something drastic changes.