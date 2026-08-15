Coventry City transfer news: Nottingham Forest attacker 'agrees move' to CBS Arena

Coventry City have allegedly agreed to sign Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

While the 2025-26 Championship winners have been proactive during the summer transfer window, they have been lacking the addition of a number nine.

Although Frank Lampard has Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante at his disposal, they are all without Premier League experience.

The assumption has always been that a frontman with top-flight football on his CV would eventually arrive at the CBS Arena.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Coventry are on the brink of adding Awoniyi to their squad.

© Imago / APL

Coventry closing on Awoniyi deal

The report alleges that terms have already been agreed over a permanent transfer.

Despite a specific fee not being revealed, the Nigeria international has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the City Ground.

Last season, the 29-year-old contributed four goals and two assists from just 481 minutes of Premier League football, remaining as third choice behind Igor Jesus and Chris Wood.

In total, he has a record of 23 goals and six assists from 103 appearances for Forest.

© Imago / Sportimage

Good business for all parties

Awoniyi will become the seventh player to sign for Coventry this summer as they bid to compile a squad capable of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Forest are generating a fee for a player who will be looking to kick-start his career, as well as free up space in their own squad.

The assumption is that Oliver Glasner will now enter the market for a new number nine, with Jesus yet to overly prove himself in the Premier League and Wood now the age of 34.