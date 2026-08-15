Coventry City transfer news: Nottingham Forest attacker 'agrees move' to CBS Arena

Coventry City have allegedly agreed to sign Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi.
While the 2025-26 Championship winners have been proactive during the summer transfer window, they have been lacking the addition of a number nine.
Although Frank Lampard has Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante at his disposal, they are all without Premier League experience.
The assumption has always been that a frontman with top-flight football on his CV would eventually arrive at the CBS Arena.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Coventry are on the brink of adding Awoniyi to their squad.
Coventry closing on Awoniyi deal
The report alleges that terms have already been agreed over a permanent transfer.
Despite a specific fee not being revealed, the Nigeria international has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the City Ground.
Last season, the 29-year-old contributed four goals and two assists from just 481 minutes of Premier League football, remaining as third choice behind Igor Jesus and Chris Wood.
In total, he has a record of 23 goals and six assists from 103 appearances for Forest.
Good business for all parties
Awoniyi will become the seventh player to sign for Coventry this summer as they bid to compile a squad capable of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.
Meanwhile, Forest are generating a fee for a player who will be looking to kick-start his career, as well as free up space in their own squad.
The assumption is that Oliver Glasner will now enter the market for a new number nine, with Jesus yet to overly prove himself in the Premier League and Wood now the age of 34.