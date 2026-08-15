Tottenham transfer news: Djed Spence completes £30m Inter Milan move as new 'details' of clause in contract revealed

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has confirmed he has left the club and joined Inter Milan, with the Londoners reported to have a 10% sell-on clause.

The summer window is approaching its latter stages, and Spurs have so far been one of England's biggest spenders, bringing in more than £200m worth of talent.

However, with the club still reportedly in the market for further reinforcements, it would be understandable if those in the boardroom felt the need to recoup some of their expenditure.

Right-back Spence has consistently been linked with a move to Inter Milan, and an agreement was reportedly reached earlier this week.

Spence has now confirmed the move on social media, while Sky Sports News claim that apart from receiving a £30m fee, Spurs also have a 10% sell-on clause inserted into his contract.

A special chapter comes to an end, It’s been some journey, with plenty of memories, moments and experiences that I’ll carry with me for forever, especially that night in Bilbao ? Thanks to all the staff members who’ve helped me along the way, the players who’ve become family &… pic.twitter.com/b7WNDwfFFQ — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) August 15, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive depth assessed: Right decision to sell Spence?

Spurs have heavily strengthened their backline this summer, bringing in Andrew Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

Only Robertson is a natural full-back, though none of the trio are particularly suited to playing on the right side of a back four like Spence.

Roberto De Zerbi does have Pedro Porro, who is arguably one of the most influential attacking right-backs in the Premier League.

Perhaps De Zerbi feels that he can risk not having a high-level backup to Porro because his side did not qualify for any European competition last term, but it remains to be seen if that risk will pay off.

© Imago / Uwe Kraft

Tottenham transfer targets: When next for Spurs after selling Djed Spence?

Tottenham must strengthen their attack if they are to seriously challenge for a place in the Champions League, especially as the likes of Richarlison and Mathys Tel have proven to be unreliable.

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has been touted as a target for Spurs, though in the current market, it would not be surprising if the Reds demanded a fee in excess of £70m.

Now that Spence has left the club, Spurs may have more financial room to make a serious push for Gakpo, though they must hurry ahead of the September 1 deadline.