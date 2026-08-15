Chelsea transfer news: Attacker's £60m price stands as 'obstacle' amid interest from Premier League and La Liga

Chelsea have set Nicolas Jackson's asking price at £60m, but that price is an obstacle for the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, the newest report has claimed.

Xabi Alonso has settled well into life at Stamford Bridge, with the Spaniard leading his side to a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, their final pre-season game before the start of the Premier League.

The Blues look likely to field a front three consisting of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, while players such as Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Danny Welbeck could be used as backups.

That plan would leave no room in the squad for striker Jackson, who was on loan at Bayern Munich last campaign.

A fresh report from RMC Sport claim that Chelsea have set Jackson's asking price at £60m, but while Villa, Spurs and Atletico Madrid all hold interest in the striker, that price is problematic for all three teams.

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Nicolas Jackson future: Who should Chelsea sell striker to?

Spurs could be one of the surprise packages of the season, especially as they do not have to contend with the demands of European football, so selling Jackson to them could make them a more challenging rival in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

The same could be said of Aston Villa, even though Unai Emery will likely deploy Ollie Watkins through the middle for the majority of the coming campaign.

Atletico Madrid pose no domestic threat to Chelsea, so selling to the Spanish giants would be the most logical move.

However, the La Liga side would almost certainly have to sanction the exit of Julian Alvarez before spending £60m on Jackson, and that could push any deal close to the September 1 deadline.

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Should Chelsea and Xabi Alonso keep Nicolas Jackson?

There is an argument that Chelsea would benefit from keeping Jackson at the club as the backup to Joao Pedro instead of Welbeck.

Jackson may be an erratic finisher, but he is an energetic presence and is capable of regularly producing shots in the final third.

Welbeck may be more technically refined than his counterpart, but he is now 35, and there are justifiable concerns about his ability to keep up with the pace of play.