Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

Vasco da Gama will host Santos at Sao Januario on Sunday in the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, with both sides desperate for points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Separated by just one place and level on 22 points, the two clubs head into the clash under significant pressure, with the hosts winless in their last five league matches, while the visitors have managed just one victory in the same period, as they both balance their domestic campaigns with Copa Sudamericana commitments.

Match preview

Vasco currently sit 18th in the Brasileirao with 22 points from 21 matches, leaving them firmly in the relegation zone and in urgent need of a response.

The Cruz-Maltino have failed to win any of their last five league games, while their recent record at Sao Januario has also been underwhelming, with just one victory in their last five matches at the stadium.

The numbers highlight Vasco's struggles, having scored 23 goals this season while conceding 31, leaving them with a negative goal difference and little margin for error as the relegation battle intensifies.

Pedro Emanuel's side also arrive after a demanding Copa Sudamericana encounter, having played out a goalless draw with Olimpia in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Vasco created opportunities during the match but could not find a way through, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of next Thursday's return in Paraguay.

That congested schedule means Emanuel must carefully manage his squad, but Sunday's game represents an important opportunity to make home advantage count against a direct relegation rival.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos are in 17th place, also with 22 points, and are only ahead of Vasco on goal difference, with the Peixe having won just once in their last five Brasileirao matches and remain without an away victory in the competition this season, recording five draws and four defeats on the road.

Their overall attacking record is better than Vasco's, with 29 goals scored, but Santos have conceded 35 times and enter the match with a negative goal difference of six.

Cuca's side will nevertheless arrive with some confidence after beating Macara 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie. Gabriel Barbosa and Willian Arao found the net to give Santos a narrow advantage before next week's second leg in Ecuador.

Like Vasco, however, Santos must contend with the physical demands of playing twice in quick succession, and with both sides locked together on 22 points, Sunday's meeting could prove particularly significant in the relegation battle.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

L

W

D

L

L

L

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Santos Brasileiro form:

D

L

W

D

W

D

Santos form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vasco will be without five players, with Mateus Carvalho sidelined by a knee injury, Carlos Cuesta nursing a muscle problem and Brenner recovering from a toe injury.

Andres Gomez and Cuiabano are also unavailable, with the latter suspended after picking up his third yellow card.

Puma Rodriguez, Tche Tche and Johan Rojas are all one booking away from suspension; meanwhile, new signings Sosa and Colidio are awaiting registration with the CBF before they can be considered for selection.

Santos have three confirmed absentees, with Gustavo Henrique recovering from a muscle injury, while Moises has an ankle problem and Igor Vinicius continues to recover from a back injury.

Gabriel Bontempo and Gabriel Menino are doubtful after picking up problems during the victory over Macara and will be assessed before kickoff.

The visitors also have several players at risk of suspension, with Joao Schmidt, Barbosa, Luan Peres, Alvaro Barreal, Gonzalo Escobar, Adonis Frias and Arao all one yellow card away from a ban.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Saldivia, Renan, Piton; Jair, Tche Tche; Adson, Mendes, Moreira; Spinelli

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Davizinho, Frias, Ananias, Escobar; Oliva, Schmidt; Rollheiser, Neymar, Barreal; Barbosa

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-0 Santos

Vasco's home advantage could prove decisive in what looks likely to be a tight and low-scoring encounter, as the hosts showed against Olimpia, they can remain defensively organised under pressure, although their inability to convert chances remains a concern.

Santos arrive with the confidence of a Copa Sudamericana victory but have struggled badly away from home in the Brasileirao, while their midweek exertions could also leave Cuca's side short of freshness.

With both teams desperate for points and little separating them in the table, we expect the hosts to edge a cagey contest at Sao Januario and end their five-game winless run.

Pedro Emanuel

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