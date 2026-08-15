Preview: Samsunspor vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Samsunspor host Goztepe SK at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Monday in the final fixture of the opening round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, bringing Matchday one to a close.

The fixture carries added intrigue given that the two sides met on the final day of last season, while both head coaches, Thorsten Fink and Stanimir Stoilov, will view the encounter as their first real test of the work carried out during the summer.

Match preview

Fink has overseen a deliberate shift in Samsunspor's transfer strategy this summer, with the German coach acknowledging that the club's absence from European competition allows them to focus entirely on strengthening their squad for the Super Lig, and the aim is to challenge for a top-five finish after narrowly missing out on continental qualification last season.

The Samsunspor boss has brought in eight new players so far, including forward Fatih Kaya, whose grandmother lives in Samsun, as well as Turkish internationals Samed Onur and Bilal Bayazit, while further additions could still arrive before the transfer window closes.

Samsunspor's pre-season has been somewhat inconsistent, with Fink's side losing their opening friendly against Dunkerque before drawing with Belgian outfit RAAL La Louviere.

They then produced encouraging performances in consecutive 2-1 victories over AEK Athens and Westerlo, although preparations ended with a 3-0 defeat to Kasimpasa.

Samsunspor finished one place and four points behind Goztepe last season, but they will take confidence from their most recent meeting, when they ended the campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Monday's opponents at home.

© Imago

Goztepe, meanwhile, head to Samsun after enjoying one of the strongest two-season spells in the club's modern history, as Stoilov has established himself as a stabilising figure in Izmir and has overseen an early and proactive transfer window as the club looks to build on last season's impressive campaign.

Georgian goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili, who joined from PAOK following Mateusz Lis's departure, is expected to take over as the club's first-choice goalkeeper after impressing during pre-season, while forwards Sinclair Armstrong and Andre Henrique have also arrived to provide additional attacking options.

Goztepe began their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Croatian side Gorica and went on to remain unbeaten, recording further wins over LNZ Cherkasy, Al Dhafra, Zorya Luhansk and Trabzonspor.

With European qualification now an explicit objective rather than an unexpected bonus, Goz Goz will be looking to their greater squad depth and Stoilov's continuity to help them compete at the top end of the division.

Samsunspor form (club friendlies):

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D

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L

Goztepe SK form (club friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Samsunspor have no major injury concerns heading into the opener, although Fink continues to monitor Bedirhan Cetin, who picked up a minor knock during pre-season training.

Fink has previously favoured a back-three system to compensate for a lack of natural width, and he is expected to maintain that shape on Monday, with Ali Diabate, Joe Mendes, Yunus Emre Cift and Logi Tomasson among those playing important roles in the structure.

Goztepe have a few injury concerns of their own, with Nevzat Uzel, Ibrahim Sabra and Furkan Bayir all ruled out, while new signing Noah Sonko Sundberg remains doubtful.

Stoilov is also expected to stick with his preferred back-three system despite the summer overhaul. Allan Godoi and Malcom Bokele should continue to anchor the defence, while Arda Okan Kurtulan and Amine Cherni are expected to provide width from the wing-back positions.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Cift, Diabbate, Tomasson; Yuksel, Assoumou, Makoumbou; Sousa, Kilinc; Marius

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Gugeshashvili; Altikardes, Allan Godoi, Bokele; Kurtulan, Matos, Miroshi, Cherni; Antunes; Andre Henrique, Janderson

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Goztepe SK

Samsunspor's home advantage and Fink's more attacking approach should make this an entertaining contest, but Goztepe's greater squad depth and continuity under Stoilov could make them difficult to overcome.

We expect both sides to find the net in an evenly contested opening-day encounter, with the points ultimately shared as Samsunspor and Goztepe begin their new campaigns with a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.