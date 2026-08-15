Preview: Vitoria vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

Vitoria will host Botafogo at Barradao on Sunday evening in the 23rd round of the 2026 Brazilian Championship, with the two sides separated by just four points in the table.

The hosts are looking to end a four-game winless run in Serie A and pull further clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors will be seeking an immediate response after suffering a heavy defeat in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek.

Match preview

Vitoria have made home advantage one of their biggest strengths this season, boasting the fourth-best home record in the Brasileirao with seven wins, one draw and just two defeats from 10 matches at Barradão.

However, Jair Ventura's side have struggled for consistency recently, going four league matches without a victory, as they currently sit 13th with 26 points, giving them a four-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Vitoria will take confidence from their impressive home record and their 4-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense in the Copa do Brasil round of 16, which provided a timely boost ahead of Sunday's encounter.

With a strong home record against a visiting side potentially affected by fatigue and disappointment, the hosts appear capable of making the most of their advantage.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo head into this game under significant pressure after their midweek Copa Sudamericana disappointment.

They were thrashed 6-1 by Cienciano in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in the high altitude of Cusco, leaving them with a huge deficit to overturn in the return fixture.

In the league, Franclim Carvalho's side occupy ninth place with 30 points from 21 matches, aiming to remain in contention for continental qualification, and their away record has been particularly encouraging, with 14 points collected from 11 matches, the sixth-best tally in Serie A.

However, their away numbers also reveal a curious imbalance, with the visitors scoring 17 goals on their travels, giving them the third-best away attack in the division, but they have conceded 19, leaving them with the third-worst defensive record on the road.

Recent meetings between these sides have generally been closely contested, with Botafogo winning just once in their last five encounters, while the other four ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate in their rearranged first-round meeting last month.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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W

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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W

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Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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L

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Vitoria have received a boost with Caca, Gabriel Baralhas and Luan Candido all available again after missing the previous round.

Meanwhile, Rene and Erick are expected to remain key attacking outlets for Ventura's side as they look to halt the losing streak.

Botafogo will be without defender Gabriel Justino and full-back Fernando Marcal, who are both suspended, while Allan, Jordan Barrera and Kaio Pantaleao are also unavailable through injury.

Arthur Cabral and Matheus Martins are expected to lead the attack, with the visitors likely to rely on their pace in transition.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Brítez, Caca, Candido, Ramon; Martínez, Baralhas, Ze Vitor; Matheuzinho, Erick, Rene

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Warleson; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Monzon, Telles; Huguinho, Medina, Danilo, Montoro; Martins, Cabral

We say: Vitoria 2-1 Botafogo

Vitoria's excellent home record gives them the edge, particularly against a Botafogo side that must contend with the physical demands of a midweek trip to high-altitude Cusco.

The hosts have scored 15 goals in 10 home league matches, while the visitors have conceded 19 times in 11 away games, and the home intensity should ultimately prove decisive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.