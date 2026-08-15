Preview: Chapecoense vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

Chapecoense welcome Bahia to Arena Conda in Chapeco on Sunday morning, with the hosts facing a daunting task as they look to climb off the bottom of the Brasileirao table.

The Santa Catarina side have collected just 10 points from 21 matches, while the visitors sit sixth with 33 points and remain firmly in contention for a place in the top four.

Match preview

Chapecoense have endured a miserable campaign, winning just once, drawing seven and losing 13 of their 21 matches, while their defensive record has been particularly damaging, with 43 goals conceded at an average of 2.05 per game, the worst record in the division.

Their problems have been even more pronounced at Arena Conda, where they have collected just seven points from 10 matches – only one of those games has ended in victory, alongside four draws and five defeats, giving them the worst home record in the Brasileirao.

History offers Chapecoense some encouragement, with the hosts leading the overall head-to-head record by five wins to four, with four draws from 13 meetings; however, much of that success came between 2014 and 2022, when Chapecoense were competing at a much higher level than they are now.

Their most recent meeting underlined the current gap between the sides, with Sunday’s hosts losing 2-0 at Fonte Nova in the 19th round, an outcome that has a high chance of repeating itself.

© Imago

Rogerio Ceni's side have an opportunity to complete the league double over their hosts, as Bahia head into the contest in sixth place with 33 points from 22 matches, and their schedule is now significantly less congested after their elimination from both the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores.

That could prove to be a major advantage in the closing stages of the season, particularly with Ceni's side chasing a top-four finish, currently two points behind fourth-placed Fluminense, meaning victory in Chapeco could move them to within one point of the Champions League places.

The Tricolor have, however, struggled to turn performances into victories recently, drawing each of their last four league matches against Atletico-MG, Corinthians, Fluminense and Vasco, though their last victory came against Chapecoense.

Away from home, though, Bahia have remained competitive, winning four, drawing three and lost three of their 10 away matches, collecting 15 points in the process.

That is the best away record among the current top six, apart from league leaders Palmeiras, highlighting that Ceni's side do not rely solely on home advantage to pick up points.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

L

D

L

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

L

L

Bahia Brasileiro form:

W

W

D

D

D

D

Bahia form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Chapecoense have added right-back Heitor to their squad after the 25-year-old joined from Portuguese side Portimonense.

However, Rafael Lacerda's side continue to deal with several fitness concerns, with Bruno Tubarao doubtful with a thigh problem, while Bolasie is definitely ruled out with an abdominal injury.

Rafael Carvalheira, Victor Caetano, Joao Paulo, Max Alves and Robert Santos also remain unavailable.

Bahia are also monitoring several players ahead of the trip south, with Luciano Juba having resumed physical work while recovering from an ankle injury, but remains doubtful for Sunday's match.

Erick has returned to partial training with the squad, while Everton Ribeiro is also stepping up his recovery.

Ademir, meanwhile, remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a strain to the adductor muscle in his left leg.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

A. Paixao; Fernando, Kauan, Doma, Everton; Matias, Camilo; Marcinho, Giovanni A., Rubens; Tulio

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Gilberto, Duarte, Mingo, Ze Guilherme; Acevedo, Lucas, Nestor; Ademir, Veliz, Araujo

We say: Chapecoense 2-0 Bahia

Bahia should see plenty of the ball from the outset and have enough quality to exploit a Chapecoense defence that has conceded more goals than any other side in the Brasileirão.

The hosts' poor home record, coupled with their long list of absentees and just one victory all season, makes it difficult to see them causing a major upset.

Bahia's recent run of four consecutive draws is a concern, but this represents an ideal opportunity for Ceni's side to return to winning ways. We expect the visitors to control the contest and secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.