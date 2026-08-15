Preview: Mirassol vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday 23 of the 2026 Brasileiro sees Mirassol host Flamengo on Sunday at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia. Both sides played midweek in the Copa Libertadores, each drawing 1-1.

Mirassol sit 15th with 20 points in the standings, while title contenders Flamengo are 2nd with 42 points.

Match preview

Mirassol and Flamengo are having very different campaigns in the Brasileiro. Mirassol are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone and are just one point above the bottom four.

With 20 points, Leao da Alta Araraquarense have recorded six wins, five draws, and ten defeats, scoring 24 goals and conceding 30. Rafael Guanaes's men will rely on home advantage at the Maiao to try and upset Flamengo.

The team is unbeaten in its last ten home matches, though they come into this game off two consecutive draws.

In their last four Brasileiro fixtures, they have two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo enter this weekend's clash in contrasting form. Leonardo Jardim's men recently claimed a 2-0 away win over Vitoria, in addition to 1-1 draws against Internacional and Sao Paulo.

The Rio-based club boasts the league's best attack with 39 goals in 21 matches, and the second-best defence, conceding just 18, behind only leaders Palmeiras (16).

Flamengo are again locked in a title race with Palmeiras this season, currently trailing the leaders by six points.

Mirassol and Flamengo have met only twice before in league action: a 3-3 draw and a 2-1 win for the Rubro-Negro.

Both teams were in midweek Libertadores action and return to the competition next week, facing LDU and Cruzeiro respectively, with both knockout ties still finely poised.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

Mirassol form (all competitions):

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Team News

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Mirassol's post-World Cup signings include Gustavo Mosquito, Bruno Oliveira, Fernandinho, Japa, and Gabriel Knesowitsch. Reinaldo remains a key figure, especially on set pieces, having scored twice this season.

Flamengo are missing several key players for Sunday: Bruno Henrique, Luiz Araujo, Everton Cebolinha, Vitao, and Alex Sandro. Ayrton Lucas is expected to start at left-back.

Arrascaeta has returned from a three-month injury layoff and is likely to be eased back in.

The midfield is expected to feature Jorginho and Erick Pulgar, alongside Emerson Royal.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Knesowitsch, Reinaldo; Cazonatti, Denilson; Wallisson, Eduardo, Fernandinho; Santos

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Pereira, Ortiz, Lucas; Pulgar, Jorginho, De Arrascaeta; Plata, Pedro, Lino

We say: Mirassol 1-2 Flamengo

Flamengo possess superior squad quality despite their absences. With a potent attack, they should secure a 2-1 victory away from home.

Having conceded 30 goals in the Brasileiro so far, Mirassol are likely to struggle to keep Flamengo out. While they may find the net themselves, the hosts are expected to come up short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.