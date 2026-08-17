Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona eye shock Viktor Gyokeres move as Alvarez pursuit drags on

Barcelona have been forced to explore new options up front as the Julian Alvarez deal continues to stall. The Catalan club have reportedly added Viktor Gyokeres to their shortlist.

It has been an intense week at Barcelona. The Catalan club have just completed the signings of Joao Cancelo and Rodri, with the details of the latter deal, worth a fixed £51 million, having emerged. However, LaLiga's champions are far from finished with their business in the market.

The arrival of a striker, a priority since the start of the summer following Robert Lewandowski's exit, has now become essential following the confirmed departure of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, with the Julian Alvarez deal continuing to drag, Barcelona have been forced to explore other alternatives.

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Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative to Julian Alvarez?

With no apparent success, the names of Luis Suarez and Lautaro Martinez had emerged as alternatives to the Argentinian striker, but both players appear too costly for the Catalan club.

As a result, El Chiringuito has revealed a new plan B for the number nine role: Viktor Gyokeres.

Barcelona were already interested in the Swedish forward before his move to Arsenal last summer for £56.4 million.

The Spanish outlet claims movement from the European giants is expected in the coming hours regarding the 28-year-old. Barcelona are set to try their luck in this pursuit.

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Arsenal have not been approached by Barcelona over Gyokeres

Despite a mixed season for Viktor Gyokeres at the London club, in which he scored 21 goals, the Gunners have every reason to demand a high price for the Swede, who is under contract until June 2030.

This is therefore likely to become another complex pursuit for Barcelona in their search for a striker.

In any case, Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal have not, for now, been approached by Barcelona over Gyokeres.

It remains to be seen whether the Catalan club will soon take action on this front, with the name of Georges Mikautadze also being mentioned in Spain.