Christos Tzolis equals David Beckham assist record as Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal masterclass

Arsenal attacker Christos Tzolis emulated David Beckham as the Gunners strode past Manchester City 3-0 in Sunday's Community Shield.

Having already made a positive impact for the Premier League champions in pre-season, Tzolis continued his fine start to life in red and white at the Millennium Stadium.

Following Riccardo Calafiori's record-breaking 23-second goal, Tzolis set up Arsenal's second, meeting a lofted Martin Odegaard cross and heading the ball into Kai Havertz's path to nod home.

The Greece international then played provider for his captain, feeding Odegaard just inside the area before the Norway international fooled Gianluigi Donnarumma with a fake shot and rolled the ball into an empty goal.

In doing so, Tzolis became the first player to set up two goals in a Community Shield match since Beckham, who did so for Manchester United against Newcastle United in 1996.

Thirty years ago, Beckham provided assists for Eric Cantona and Nicky Butt, before also getting on the act himself in a 4-0 victory over the Magpies.

What Mikel Arteta said about Christos Tzolis after excellent Arsenal display

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Tzolis was given the nod over Gabriel Martinelli for the Community Shield, in one of nine changes Mikel Arteta made to his starting lineup from the 1-1 draw with Como in Wednesday's friendly.

The ex-Norwich City youngster was one of the stars of Arsenal's mediocre pre-season, scoring against Girona before providing assists against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund, and Arteta hailed his 'organic' adaptation to the first XI.

"I think he's coming into the team really organically," Arteta said at his post-game press conference. "He's fit in, he's a really intelligent boy and he has a massive quality which is when he's in the last 20-30 metres he's so composed to pick people in and around the box or to finish actions. He's shown that again two or three times and he was decisive.

"He's so eager to learn, to improve, to practise and it's not a coincidence, he's a really consistent player in everything that he does and I'm really impressed with him."

Including competitive and non-competitive games, Tzolis already has four assists in five Arsenal games, after setting up a staggering 29 goals in his final season for Club Brugge.

Do Arsenal need to sign a new left-winger?

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Missing out on Vinicius Junior was a bitter disappointment for the Premier League champions - even if a deal for the Real Madrid star was unlikely from the get-go - but Tzolis's terrific start to life under Arteta has softened the blow.

The 24-year-old is currently competing with Gabriel Martinelli for the left-wing spot, but the Brazilian's absence from the matchday squad at the Millennium Stadium suggests that he could be surplus to requirements amid interest from Galatasaray and Napoli.

Eberechi Eze is another option on the left flank, but he is the most natural cover for Martin Odegaard in the right-sided midfield role, as Ethan Nwaneri is expected to head for the exit door before the window shuts.

Therefore, while Tzolis's first few games at Arsenal could not have gone much better from an individual perspective, Arteta still needs additional attacking reinforcements before the September 1 deadline.