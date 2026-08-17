Preview: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami will hope to avoid suffering consecutive MLS defeats for the first time in 2026 as they face the surging Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at Subaru Park.

This past weekend, the Union moved up to 13th in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 3-2 win over New York City FC, while Miami remain second after being thumped 4-1 by Nashville SC.

Match preview

Down but not out has been the story for Philly of late, with last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners coming from two goals behind to win their last two MLS affairs.

Under interim head coach Ryan Richter, things seem to be turning around, with this team seeking a fifth successive triumph in this competition on Wednesday.

Heading into this encounter, they sit five points below the Eastern Conference playoff line, with five triumphs domestically in 2026.

Philadelphia can extend their unbeaten run domestically at home to seven matches in midweek, with this team winning those last three such outings at Subaru Park.

In 2026, they have collected 10 points in league play when conceding the opening goal and have dropped eight when netting first.

The Union have yet to earn a point in the 2026 regular season against a Florida-based club, conceding a combined 10 goals in those two such matches this year.

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There was no miracle comeback for Miami last weekend, as they squandered an opportunity to overtake Nashville for first place.

It was the first away defeat for interim manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos, with his team now five points back of the Boys in Gold for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Herons will try to snap a three-match losing run across all competitions in midweek, conceding a combined nine goals over that stretch.

On Wednesday, the reigning MLS Cup champions could lose consecutive away games in the regular season for the first time since October 2023.

This year, they have won three matches in this competition after conceding the opener, only one of which occurred away from home (4-2 at Orlando City in March).

Miami are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Union across all competitions, avoiding defeat in those last three visits to Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

Philadelphia Union form (all competitions):

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

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The Union have one injury concern heading into this game, with Geiner Martinez possibly still in concussion protocol, while Jovan Lukic will be suspended.

Cavan Sullivan was the spark for Philly over the weekend as the 16-year-old Homegrown Player collected two assists, with Bruno Damiani netting a brace and Danley Jean Jacques also scoring versus NYCFC.

On the Miami side, Mateo Silvetti has a shoulder problem, Santiago Morales is dealing with a quad strain, Micael is questionable due to a sore ankle and German Berterame is doubtful as he may still be in concussion protocol.

Lionel Messi was the primary figure once for his team again on Saturday, setting up Telasco Segovia's goal in first-half stoppage time after missing a penalty earlier in the game.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Pierre, Harriel, Wagner; C. Sullivan, Bedoya, Jean Jacques, Q. Sullivan; Iloski, Damiani

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Fray, Falcon, Lujan, Reguilon; Bright, Casemiro, De Paul; Messi, Suarez, Segovia

We say: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Inter Miami

Despite their poor form of late, we believe Miami's perseverance will turn things around and find a way against a rejuvenated Union team that might be a little too caught up in their recent success to focus on what is ahead.

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