Preview: Corinthians vs Rosario Central - prediction, team news, lineups

After 26 years, Corinthians host Rosario Central once again in the last 16 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores at Neo Quimica Arena on Friday.

The first leg ended 0-0 at the Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario, so a win for Timao would send the club back to the Libertadores quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

Match preview

Corinthians lost 2-1 to Cruzeiro at Neo Quimica Arena in round 23 of the Brasileiro, just four days before this decisive Libertadores clash at the same venue.

Bruno Rodrigues gave Cruzeiro a 36th-minute lead, Gustavo Henrique equalised early in the second half, but Wanderson struck in the 82nd minute to seal victory.

The defeat dropped Timao to ninth on 32 points, level with Atletico Mineiro (eighth) and Bragantino (seventh).

Attention now turns to the Libertadores. The first leg in Rosario finished goalless, with Corinthians offering little threat: just five shots, one on target, and no corners. Their best chance was a Matheus Bidu header that hit the bar.

For the second leg, Fernando Diniz will need to find the attacking solutions that were absent both in Rosario and against Cruzeiro. To advance, Corinthians must win.

Corinthians' home form in 2026 has been patchy: five wins, three draws and four defeats in 12 league games. The Cruzeiro loss was their fourth at Neo Quimica Arena this season.

© Iconsport / Alejandro Pagni / Alamy

Meanwhile, Los Canallas arrive in Sao Paulo with confidence, led by Angel Di Maria. The Argentine veteran, formerly of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United, is the team's focal point and dictated play in the first leg, where Rosario controlled large stretches but could not find the net.

Alongside Enzo Copetti and Jaminton Campaz, Di Maria forms a front three capable of creating problems on the road.

Rosario Central are fourth in the Liga Profesional Argentina with 38 points from 21 games (11 wins, five draws, 5 losses). They won 1-0 away at Barracas Central last time out. Importantly, their away form (six wins, two draws, three losses) outpaces Corinthians' home record.

Jorge Almiron’s side are built on defence. They have conceded just 19 goals in 21 league games and held firm for a 0-0 in the first leg. Rosario Central do not need to win in Sao Paulo; a goalless draw takes it to extra time, a scenario that suits their organisation and Di Maria’s experience.

This points to another tight contest. Corinthians have Memphis Depay back as a boost, though he is short of sharpness. Rosario Central have Di Maria, strong organisation, and a better away record than Corinthians at home. If the first leg repeats, this tie could go to extra time and possibly penalties.

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

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Rosario Central Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

The big development is Memphis Depay's return. The Dutchman renewed his contract on Monday after weeks of negotiation, returned to training on Tuesday, and could be included among the substitutes on Thursday.

The number 10 has not played in almost sixty days (his last appearance was for the Netherlands at the World Cup, on June 25), and he is expected to be given between thirty and 45 minutes if registered in time.

Yuri Alberto is still out with a thigh strain, alongside Andre, Zakaria Labyad (ACL), Vitinho and Kayke (both knee surgery). Allan Souza is suspended after his first-leg red card.

Gabriel Paulista, who went off early against Cruzeiro, is a major doubt in defence. Andre Ramalho is also struggling for fitness. If both miss out, 22-year-old Tchoca could partner Gustavo Henrique.

Rosario Central have just one definite absentee: winger Franco Cervi (tendon injury). Otherwise, they are at full strength.

Enzo Copetti and Angel Di Maria, however, need to be careful. Both are one booking away from suspension if they pick up another yellow card and the Argentine side progress.

Memphis Depay, speaking to Corinthians TV, expressed enthusiasm about returning to action and eagerness to contribute to the squad's upcoming challenges.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Henrique, Tchoca, Bidu; Raniele, Carrillo, Bidon; Garro; Raul, Cesar

Rosario Central possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Coronel, Ovando, Avila, Sandez; Ibarra, Pizarro; Cantizano, Di Maria, Campaz; Copetti

We say: Corinthians 1-1 Rosario Central (Corinthians win on penalties)

The trend points to another tight match, with both sides prioritising qualification. Even so, at least one goal is expected for each team, unlike the goalless draw recorded in the first leg.

Corinthians should make home advantage count to take the lead, but Rosario Central could respond in the second half, a period in which they have scored four of their last ten goals between the 76th and 90th minutes. Itaquera is likely to have a tense night, with Hugo Souza a candidate for hero status.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.