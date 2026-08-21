Preview: Erzgebirge Aue vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoffenheim will kick off their competitive season on Saturday, with a DFB-Pokal first-round showdown against Erzgebirge Aue at Eins Erzgebirgsstadion.

The fourth-tier Violets are the underdogs, but Die Kraichgauer need to be wary after failing to win any of their last three pre-season friendlies.

Match preview

Khvicha Shubitidze's Aue qualified for the first round of the DFB-Pokal by winning the 2025-26 Saxony Cup, and they will be keen to make their mark against the odds this weekend.

That being said, the Violets have not progressed beyond the opening stage of this competition since 2019-20, when they beat Wacker Nordhausen 4-1.

Counting against the hosts' chances further is the fact that they were relegated from the 3. Liga last term, finishing 18th and dropping down into the Regionalliga Nordost as a result.

However, fans of Shubitidze's side will take heart from the fact that Aue have lost just one of their five competitive outings so far this season - 3-1 against Chemnitzer on August 15 - winning three times and drawing once.

Additionally, the Violets have scored in each of their past 12 matches, and are unbeaten across their six most recent competitive clashes on home turf, triumphing 2-1 over Preussen Berlin and 3-2 against BFC Dynamo in the two preceding kick off.

© Imago / fohlenfoto

Meanwhile, Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim enjoyed a strong 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, and are raring to get this season underway despite the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football.

Die Kraichgauer prepared for 2026-27 with a packed schedule featuring eight friendlies, a gauntlet that began with five consecutive victories for the Bundesliga club, including a monstrous 21-0 demolition of SV Massenbachhausen on July 22.

However, Ilzer's men were given a reality check on August 7, when they were downed 4-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach, a result that was particularly frustrating considering that Bambase Conte had given them the lead in the first half.

That loss was followed up with a 3-0 beating by Tottenham Hotspur on August 15 and a 2-2 stalemate against the Lilywhites a day later, meaning that Die Kraichgauer head into this weekend without a win in three matches.

Hoffenheim will be seen as the overwhelming favourites to progress, regardless of their recent friendly form, but fans will be cautious of a potential embarrassment given that Saturday's visitors have won two, drawn two and lost three of their last seven competitive away games.

Erzgebirge Aue form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

Hoffenheim friendlies form:

W

W

W

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agency Photography, Alamy

Aue will be without versatile right-back Jonas Kehl on Saturday, as he works his way to full fitness following an ankle injury, though Nils Lihsek should be on hand to start at right wing-back.

Elsewhere, left midfielder Chadi Ramadan is recovering from a ligament injury, so expect to see Tim Maciejewski operate on the left of a trio featuring Simon Skarlatidis and Linus Queisser behind striker Marcel Bar.

As for Hoffenheim, they are missing talisman Andrej Kramaric due to the groin injury he suffered at World Cup 2026, so Patrick Wimmer, Bambase Conte and Adam Daghim look set to support centre-forward Adam Hlozek up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari may start at the heart of the visitors' defence, flanked by full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Mats Rots.

In midfield, Ilzer could opt for a double pivot of Nathan De Cat and Leon Avdullahu, in order to give the team stability in the centre of the park on Saturday.

Erzgebirge Aue possible starting lineup:

Uhlig; Lihsek, Kokovas, Strietzel, Burghardt, Kapp; Angleberger; Maciejewski, Skarlatidis, Queisser; Bar

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Rots; De Cat, Avdullahu; Wimmer, Conte, Daghim; Hlozek

We say: Erzgebirge Aue 1-3 Hoffenheim

Aue have made a strong start to their league season, but they remain significant underdogs due to their fourth-tier status.

Anything other than victory for Hoffenheim would be seen as an embarrassment, and they will be expecting to progress on Saturday, despite their recent run of disappointing friendly results.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.