Nicolas Jackson latest: Aston Villa face competition as La Liga giants 'step up' pursuit of Chelsea striker

Atletico Madrid have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Aston Villa-linked Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

Jackson has returned to Stamford Bridge after spending the 2025-26 season on loan at German champions Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international largely played a backup role to Harry Kane, but he still managed to contribute with 11 goals in 34 competitive appearances.

However, he has not done enough to convince Xabi Alonso to keep him at Stamford Bridge, and he has been placed in a training group that are working away from the first-team squad.

Aston Villa have been linked with a potential move amid the uncertainty surrounding Ollie Watkins's future at Villa Park.

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Atletico step up Jackson pursuit

Jackson is well-known to Villa boss Unai Emery after the pair previously worked together at La Liga side Villarreal.

However, the Villans are facing competition from Atletico Madrid, who are seemingly keen to offer Jackson a return to the Spanish top flight.

According to Marca, Atletico's director of football Mateu Alemany flew to London on Thursday to hold talks over a move for Jackson.

Alemany is working with a limited budget after Atleti recently splashed out an initial €33m (£28.3m) as part of a €40m (£34.2m) deal to sign Argentine defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Atleti chief will try to convince Chelsea to cover part of Jackson's wages as part of a season-long loan deal.

There is a belief that the player could play a key role if he expresses a desire to return to La Liga over all other options.

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Why are Atletico searching for a new striker?

Atletico played without a recognised senior centre-forward in Wednesday's 2-0 win over newly-promoted Malaga.

Alexander Sorloth missed the game through injury, while Julian Alvarez lacked match fitness following his recent return from his summer break.

The Argentine also faces an uncertain future at the Metropolitano amid continuous speculation with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Atletico's need for a new striker will increase significantly if Alvarez leaves the club in the latter stages of the transfer window.