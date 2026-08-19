Aston Villa transfer news: Double deal worth €61.5m confirmed amid Ollie Watkins speculation

Aston Villa have confirmed that they have signed goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and defender Matteo Ruggeri.

The development comes at a time when reports are strengthening that Ollie Watkins is interested in leaving Villa Park.

As a result of Villa's continuing issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, consideration may have to be given to cashing in on the 30-year-old club legend for the right price.

However, Villa supporters will feel optimistic ahead of the new season after Suzuki and Ruggeri finalised their transfers to the Premier League club.

Aston Villa seal Suzuki, Ruggeri deals

Despite Emiliano Martinez not joining Juventus, it became clear several days ago that Villa wished to proceed with the addition of Suzuki.

The Japan star had been on course to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, where he would not have been first choice, before Villa presented their own proposal to the World Cup representative.

Suzuki arrives at Villa having made 59 appearances for Parma, with the 23-year-old keeping 13 clean sheets during that time.

Villa have allegedly committed to a deal worth €35m (£29.95m), some of that proposal coming in add-ons at a later date.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion, Suzuki will compete with Marco Bizot for the number one role.

Two new additions ✚ ✚ pic.twitter.com/wSOlFYBMxJ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 19, 2026

Ruggeri arrives ahead of Wan-Bissaka

Meanwhile, Villa have finally signed their replacement for Lucas Digne, with Ruggeri leaving Atletico Madrid.

In his one season at the La Liga giants, the Italian left-back contributed seven goals from 47 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is expected to be viewed ahead of the more attack-minded Ian Maatsen in Unai Emery's pecking order.

A €26.5m (£22.67m) deal is said to have been completed for the former Atalanta BC star.

Villa will now look to add West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their squad as soon as possible, with a loan with mandatory obligation having been agreed for the DR Congo international.