Aston Villa transfer news: Ollie Watkins 'takes stance' as Al-Hilal launch £38.5m bid for Unai Emery favourite

Aston Villa have reportedly received a €45m (£38.49m) offer from Al-Hilal for Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery's side are currently preparing for Sunday's Premier League opener with Brighton & Hove Albion, yet the Spaniard's transfer business is far from done.

West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is closing on a switch to the West Midlands in what is a necessary strengthening of the right-back position.

However, a report emerged earlier this week which suggested that Villa may have to enter the market for a new centre-forward.

That was a consequence of Al-Hilal seemingly wanting to part ways with Karim Benzema and replace him with Watkins, who has spent six years at Villa.

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Does Watkins want to leave Aston Villa for Al-Hilal?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal have now made a formal bid for the England international.

The package sent to Villa is said to include add-ons, while Watkins is interested in making the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Villa allegedly rejected two approaches from Al-Hilal before an official proposal was sent.

Unai Emery and club officials will now seemingly deliberate over their next move, also aware that the 30-year-old is only tied to the club until 2028.

If there is no prospect of Watkins penning fresh terms, now is theoretically the best time to maximise his asking price.

Should Villa entertain a sale, the assumption is that they will request an increase in offer, rather than accepting Al-Hilal's latest terms.

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Should Aston Villa sell Watkins?

With 108 goals and 47 assists from 278 appearances and a Europa League trophy to his name, Watkins will forever be a Villa legend.

At the same time, he may be keen for a fresh challenge at this stage of his career, while fellow key players Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers have already left the club.

If Villa can generate a fee that would enable to sign another Emery favourite in Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, it may make sense for all concerned.

What Villa cannot afford is to have an unhappy important player on their books when they are going through a transitional period.

Should Ezri Konsa eventually be sold and Watkins kept at Villa, that may only cause issues further down the line.