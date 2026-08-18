Emiliano Martinez transfer news: Aston Villa's Premier League rivals 'explore deal' for out-of-favour goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining up a move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the final weeks of the current transfer window.

Football Insider reports that the North London club are actively exploring a deal for the 33-year-old Argentina international following a dramatic merry-go-round in the transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi has been forced to recruit a new senior shot-stopper after agreeing to sell Guglielmo Vicario to Juventus.

The Italian giants initially targeted Martinez but swiftly pivoted to the Spurs keeper after abandoning negotiations with the Midlands outfit.

The Lilywhites are now understood to be ready to capitalise on this unexpected development to bring the World Cup winner to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs 'explore deal' for Emiliano Martinez

© Imago / Gareth Evans Sportimage

Villa are supposedly incredibly open to sanctioning a departure for their long-established first choice this summer.

The Villans recently agreed a deal for Japan international Zion Suzuki to ensure their goalkeeping department remains heavily fortified.

Unai Emery expects his anticipated goalkeeper recruit to immediately inherit the starting gloves, despite Martinez amassing 257 appearances and a Europa League title over six years at Villa Park.

The experienced former Arsenal goalkeeper hired super-agent Jorge Mendes last year in a desperate bid to engineer a move away from the club.

If a formal agreement can be successfully reached between the two Premier League rivals, Martinez would finally secure his long-awaited departure.

Will Martinez resolve Spurs' goalkeeping dilemma?

© Imago / News Images

Replacing Vicario is an absolute priority for De Zerbi as his squad prepare for a demanding domestic schedule.

The sudden departure to Turin currently leaves the manager with Antonin Kinsky, Martin Dubravka and Brandon Austin as his primary options between the sticks.

Spurs have seemingly struggled to find a truly dominant figure in goal since the departure of club legend Hugo Lloris back in 2024.

Martinez undoubtedly possesses a wealth of top-flight experience and an elite mentality that would help the capital club if he moved to North London.

Nevertheless, Spurs must act decisively and present a highly lucrative financial package to secure the goalkeeper before September 1's deadline.