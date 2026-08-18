Liam Delap transfer news: Out-of-favour Chelsea forward 'open' to Premier League move amid £50m valuation

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is reportedly keen on the prospect of joining Newcastle United before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The 23-year-old attacker has reportedly been informed he has no long-term future at Stamford Bridge following a frustrating spell in the capital.

This club stance was underlined when Xabi Alonso recently completely omitted the forward from his matchday squad for their final pre-season fixture against Real Sociedad, which Chelsea won 3-1.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have maintained a long-standing interest in the former Manchester City prospect and are closely monitoring his increasingly uncertain situation.

The Magpies will face stiff domestic competition to secure his signature as Everton and Nottingham Forest have also registered concrete interest.

Will Newcastle sign Chelsea outcast Delap?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Delap joined the London heavyweights last summer but endured a torrid debut campaign that was heavily blighted by poor form and nagging fitness issues.

The young frontman managed a hugely disappointing return of just one goal across 28 Premier League appearances last term.

Despite those alarming statistics on the pitch, the Blues are firmly determined to recoup a significant portion of their initial investment to boost their financial coffers.

Recent reports claim the Blues have slapped a hefty £50m price tag on their out-of-favour striker to deter potential risible offers.

This massive valuation is currently proving to be a major sticking point during early preliminary discussions with all three interested domestic suitors.

Delap 'desperate' to remain in the Premier League

© Imago / Sportsphoto

A move to St James' Park heavily appeals to the Englishman as he remains fiercely determined to continue plying his trade in the top flight.

The above source suggests the former Ipswich star would not be deterred by the fierce attacking competition currently present within the ambitious Newcastle squad.

Delap has already definitively ruled out exploring lucrative opportunities abroad after reportedly rejecting a potential loan switch to Italian outfit Como.

If a sensible compromise is eventually reached with the Magpies over the transfer fee, this proposed switch could provide the perfect platform for the struggling forward to resurrect his career after a tough 12 months in London.