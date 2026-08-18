Chelsea transfer news today: £100m Pedro Neto stance, Enzo Fernandez to Man City, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 18!

Talk of major outgoings continues to dominate the market landscape at Stamford Bridge, even with Manchester City missing an apparent deadline to make their move for Enzo Fernandez.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 18?

A blue bombshell dropped on August 17 when Chelsea's co-owners were reported to be in discussion about selling a 25.6% stake in BlueCo, a development that raises major questions about the internal dynamics of the ownership group just as the club prepare to open their Premier League campaign.

Those conversations have taken place against the backdrop of a transfer window that has involved significant spending, and the potential partial sale is understood to reflect differences of opinion within the ownership structure over the direction and pace of investment.

On the pitch, Pedro Neto became the most contested Chelsea asset of the final weeks when the club revised their asking price to £100m, significantly higher than the initial £70m valuation, the revision triggered by the precedent set when Yan Diomande joined Real Madrid for £120m and Paris Saint-Germain held firm on their mammoth £145m Bradley Barcola asking price.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly in the race for Neto, who has made 103 appearances since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £54m, and Xabi Alonso is said to view the 26-year-old as a valued member of his system despite the club's apparent willingness to listen to offers at the right price.

Meanwhile, Man City are still believed to be weighing up a nine-figure move for Enzo Fernandez, even though they were only given until 5pm last Friday to submit a £120m proposal.

Neto's departure and Fernandez's exit in the same window would represent a substantial restructuring of Chelsea's options, and Alonso is understood to have been clear with the board about the reinforcements he would need in return.

The defensive clear-out continued in parallel, with Benoit Badiashile's loan move to Napoli all but confirmed.