Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea: Who can challenge Arsenal for the 2026-27 Premier League title?

Arsenal needed 24 seconds to remind Manchester City who runs English football's curtain-raiser now, Riccardo Calafiori converting Myles Lewis-Skelly's low ball across the box for the fastest goal of the afternoon at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on August 16.

Kai Havertz doubled the lead in the 28th minute, heading in from close range, before Martin Odegaard rolled a third past Gianluigi Donnarumma three minutes into the second half to complete a 3-0 win over Enzo Maresca's Manchester City in his first competitive match in charge.

It was Arsenal's second Community Shield in three years, and it arrived four months after they ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, beating Burnley 1-0 and watching City draw 1-1 at Bournemouth to confirm it.

Mikel Arteta's side finished the 2025-26 season on 85 points, conceding just 27 goals in 38 matches, a defensive return that ranks among the best the division has produced outside three Pep Guardiola vintages on expected-goals-against numbers.

That platform, built around William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes and record-breaking corner routines that produced 19 set-piece goals, is why Arsenal go again as clear favourites rather than nervous champions.

The Opta supercomputer, running 10,000 simulations of the new season, gives Arsenal a 38% chance of retaining the title, comfortably the highest figure in its model.

Arteta has reinforced rather than rebuilt, adding Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a reported £75m and winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, while an audacious swoop for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior fell through.

Sports Mole takes a look at the 2026-27 Premier League title odds and whether Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea or north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur can catch Arsenal.

Premier League 2026-27 title race: Manchester City - the only side rated above 10%

© Iconsport / PA images

City sit second in Opta's model at 20.5%, a figure shaped by genuine uncertainty rather than false hope, given the scale of the turnover at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Guardiola left after 10 years and 20 trophies, replaced by Maresca on a three-year deal following his mid-season departure from Chelsea.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and Spain's World Cup-winning captain this summer, has agreed to join Barcelona for a reported £65.4m after City accepted the bid in the third round of negotiations.

Bernardo Silva left as a free agent after nine years to join Real Madrid, John Stones departed on the same terms after a decade at the club, and Nathan Ake was sold to Fenerbahce for an initial £7m.

City have responded by breaking their transfer record for £116m Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but a midfield light on cover for Rodri showed up already in Sunday's defeat.

Premier League 2026-27 title race: Liverpool and Manchester United - further back, but not far off

© Imago / Focus Images

Liverpool, third favourites at 9.2%, enter the season under Andoni Iraola after Arne Slot's departure, and have still not replaced Mohamed Salah, their all-time leading Premier League scorer with 191 goals, who left after nine seasons at Anfield.

Alexander Isak managed only four goals in his debut campaign following his club-record move from Newcastle, and Florian Wirtz needs a significant second-season jump if Liverpool are to close the gap on Arsenal.

Manchester United, fourth at 6.2%, offer the most convincing recent form of anyone chasing Arsenal, taking 39 points from Michael Carrick's first 17 games in interim charge, three more than Arsenal managed across the same run of fixtures.

Carrick's permanent appointment in May and a third-placed finish restored Champions League football to Old Trafford, and United have since added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to strengthen the midfield further.

Aston Villa sit fifth at 4.8% despite losing Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea in a deal reported at around £117m that made him the most expensive British player in history, and Tielemans, who chose United instead.

Premier League 2026-27 title race: Chelsea and Tottenham - freed from their recent baggage

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly/Crystal Pix, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Chelsea, rated at 4.1%, present the most interesting outside case, appointing Xabi Alonso from July 1 on a four-year deal after finishing 10th in a chaotic 2025-26 campaign that burned through three different head coaches.

Alonso has averaged 2.2 points per game across his time at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid since the start of the 2022-23 season, and Chelsea have backed him with close to £350m in transfer spending this summer, Rogers included.

With no European football to distract them, Alonso's 3-4-2-1 system built around Cole Palmer, Rogers and Joao Pedro gives Chelsea a level of coherence that has been missing at Stamford Bridge for several seasons.

Tottenham complete the group given a realistic sniff, at 2.9%, after avoiding relegation by two points in both of the last two seasons under three different managers.

Roberto De Zerbi, appointed in April with Spurs one point above the drop zone, has overseen a record summer that includes a club-record £100m deal for Sandro Tonali and an £85m signing of Mateus Fernandes.

De Zerbi's Brighton sides averaged 3.23 goals per game across attack and defence combined, and a Tottenham team freed from both relegation anxiety and European commitments could be considerably sharper than their odds suggest.

Premier League 2026-27 title race: The verdict

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

None of Arsenal's challengers enters the season with anything close to full continuity, and that gap alone separates 2026-27 from recent title races.

Arsenal's advantage is precisely that: the same manager, the same defensive spine, and a squad that has already proven it can win the division under pressure.

The real concern for Arteta is fitness rather than form, since Saliba's back injury from the World Cup is a reminder that Arsenal's Premier League win percentage drops from 68.7% to 47.6% in matches he misses.

Even in the absence of Saliba, Arsenal look every bit the side to beat again, but his injury means the gap to Manchester City and the chasing pack could close far faster than Sunday's scoreline suggested.