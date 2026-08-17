Man United captain and star man Bruno Fernandes could 'end his career' at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly in contract talks with the 20-time English champions amid interest from Turkey.

Galatasaray are believed to be willing to pay the Portugal international just over £17m a season to make what would be a stunning switch to the Istanbul outfit.

The transfer fee placed on the table is allegedly £43m plus add-ons, but it is understood that Man United have no desire to let their captain leave this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are currently in talks with Fernandes over a new contract.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Man United 'in contract talks' with Fernandes

The 31-year-old's existing deal with the 20-time English champions will expire next summer, although the club do have the option to activate a 12-month extension.

Man United are keen to hand Fernandes a long-term deal, though, and discussions over a fresh deal with the club are said to be taking place.

Fernandes had an incredible 2025-26 campaign for Man United, scoring nine goals and registering 21 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

There had been a £57m release clause in Fernandes' contract for foreign clubs earlier this summer, but that has now expired.

The attacker was named the Premier League Player of the Year last season, coming up with an incredible 21 assists to break the all-time record.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Galatasaray are being linked with a lucrative move for Fernandes

Fernandes represented Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, meaning that he joined up with the Man United squad at a later date for pre-season, but he will be in the starting side when Michael Carrick's team open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also insisted that Man United have no intention of allowing Fernandes to leave this summer.

"Manchester United offered new deal to Bruno Fernandes back in May as revealed as talks remain ongoing with his camp. MUFC insist on Bruno staying despite calls from Galatasaray and European clubs back in June/July," Romano posted on X.

The attacker has scored 107 goals and registering 108 assists in 327 appearances for the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.