Man United transfer news: Red Devils confirm Bruno Fernandes 'stance' as £43m offer is prepared

Manchester United have reportedly signalled that Bruno Fernandes is not for sale under any circumstances amid fresh interest from Turkey.

Fernandes had a glorious 2025-26 campaign for the Red Devils, scoring nine goals and registering 21 assists in 35 Premier League appearances, playing a vital role in the team securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 season.

The 31-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, and at the end of 2025, Fernandes said that he was "hurt" when the club told him that he was free to leave.

Galatasaray, according to The Telegraph, are willing to double the Portugal international's wages in order to bring him to Turkey, while an offer of €50m (£43m) plus add-ons is believed to be imminent.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Man United have made it clear that their captain is not for sale for any price late in the transfer market.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Galatasaray 'pushing' to sign Man United captain Fernandes

There had been a £57m release clause in Fernandes' contract for foreign clubs, but that has now expired.

Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract, although the Red Devils have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The attacker was named the Premier League Player of the Year last season, largely due to his 21 assists, which is a new Premier League record.

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 107 goals and registering 108 assists in 327 appearances for the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

© Imago

Should Man United entertain Fernandes exit?

Man United simply cannot afford to let Fernandes leave in the latter stages of the transfer window, as it would send completely the wrong message.

The Red Devils have ambitions of pushing for the Premier League title this season, while they also want to make an impression in the Champions League, and that is highly unlikely to occur if Fernandes is not at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is Man United's captain, star player and driving force, and the Red Devils are right to completely reject any form of interest in the number eight.